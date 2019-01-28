Opposites Attract with SONIC's New OREO and Cinnabon A La Mode Snacks

SONIC®
Drive-In proves once again that hot desserts with cold ice cream is
a match made in heaven with the all-new OREO® A La Mode and
Cinnabon® Cinnasnacks® A La Mode. Once only
available at the annual state fair, fans can now enjoy piping hot fried
OREO cookies served with a side of SONIC’s Real Ice Cream. And that’s
not all – even SONIC’s beloved Cinnabon Cinnasnacks can now be enjoyed
paired with Real Ice Cream for a delightful snacking experience.
SONIC's OREO A La Mode (Photo: Business Wire)
The OREO A La Mode is made with AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE®,
perfectly battered and fried to create a delectably crunchy and dippable
treat served with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream. The Cinnabon
Cinnasnacks A La Mode features warm, flakey pastries filled with
melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon roll filling served with SONIC’s Real Ice
Cream.
“Balancing the richness of your favorite warm dessert with the
refreshing creaminess of ice cream has become common practice for a
reason,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and
development for SONIC. “With the new OREO and Cinnasnacks A La Mode, we
took what many traditionally do with a pie or brownie fresh from the
oven to create an entirely new experience.”
Available for a limited time, both the OREO A La Mode and the Cinnabon
Cinnasnacks A La Mode can be enjoyed at a local SONIC Drive-In for just
$2.99*.
With the SONIC app, guests are First in Line Every Time and SONIC drinks
and Slushes are half-price any time guests Order Ahead**. The
SONIC app is free to download, and available in the Apple App Store and
Google Play Store.
*Tax not included. See menu for details. For a limited time only at
participating SONIC® Drive-Ins.
**See app for details. For a limited time only at participating
SONIC® Drive-Ins.
OREO is a trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.
About SONIC, America's Drive-In
SONIC, America's Drive-In is the nation's largest drive-in restaurant
chain serving approximately 3 million customers every day. Ninety-five
percent of SONIC’s more than 3,600 drive-ins are owned by local business
men and women. For 65 years, SONIC has delighted guests with signature
menu items, 1.3 million drink combinations and friendly service by
iconic Carhops. Since the 2009 launch of SONIC's Limeades for Learning
philanthropic campaign in partnership with DonorsChoose.org, SONIC has
donated $11.7 million to public school teachers nationwide to fund
essential learning materials and innovative teaching resources to
inspire creativity and learning in their students. To learn more about
Sonic Corp., please visit sonicdrivein.com
and please visit or follow us on Facebook,
Twitter
and Instagram.
To learn more about SONIC's Limeades for Learning, please visit LimeadesforLearning.com.
