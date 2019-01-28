Opposites Attract with SONIC's New OREO and Cinnabon A La Mode Snacks

Experience the delectable combination of hot fried OREO Cookies or flakey Cinnasnacks with Real Ice Cream

SONIC® Drive-In proves once again that hot desserts with cold ice cream is a match made in heaven with the all-new OREO® A La Mode and Cinnabon® Cinnasnacks® A La Mode. Once only available at the annual state fair, fans can now enjoy piping hot fried OREO cookies served with a side of SONIC’s Real Ice Cream. And that’s not all – even SONIC’s beloved Cinnabon Cinnasnacks can now be enjoyed paired with Real Ice Cream for a delightful snacking experience.

The OREO A La Mode is made with AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIE®, perfectly battered and fried to create a delectably crunchy and dippable treat served with SONIC’s famous Real Ice Cream. The Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode features warm, flakey pastries filled with melt-in-your-mouth cinnamon roll filling served with SONIC’s Real Ice Cream.

“Balancing the richness of your favorite warm dessert with the refreshing creaminess of ice cream has become common practice for a reason,” said Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC. “With the new OREO and Cinnasnacks A La Mode, we took what many traditionally do with a pie or brownie fresh from the oven to create an entirely new experience.”

Available for a limited time, both the OREO A La Mode and the Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode can be enjoyed at a local SONIC Drive-In for just $2.99*.

With the SONIC app, guests are First in Line Every Time and SONIC drinks and Slushes are half-price any time guests Order Ahead**. The SONIC app is free to download, and available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

