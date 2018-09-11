Opposition In Focus: St Helens

They avoided a huge scare away to Catalans Dragons last time out, but Morgan Knowles was the hero in Perpignan, preventing a third defeat out of four in the Super 8s for St Helens.

Key Player: James Roby

Whilst many believe that Ben Barba has done enough to earn the Man of Steel award in 2018, rugby league supporters have been treated to some vintage James Roby performances, with his terrorising dummy half scoots and tough tackling on show many times this season.

The 32-year-old England international, who has previously won the Man of Steel award, ranks as one of the top tacklers in 2018, with just short of 1,000 completed, and the player who has made the most runs from dummy half this season.

With plenty of silverware in his personal trophy cabinet from his playing career, Roby will be looking to add the 2018 League Leaders Shield to his collection on Friday night