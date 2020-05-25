Log in
Opposition cannot be relied upon even in trouble

05/25/2020 | 10:03am EDT

According to the Spokesperson of the Government Communication Centre, the past three months have shown that the opposition cannot be relied upon even in trouble.

On the public service television news channel M1, Örs Farkas said the opposition did not help in the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. Instead, they kept attacking the measures of the government, the Operational Group and those working in the health care system.

'In fact, they were actually rooting for' Hungary to do as badly as possible in the containment effort, he said in reference to a television interview given by Member of Parliament for Demokratikus Koalíció Gergely Arató.

Regarding the returning of the government's extraordinary powers, he said the decisions which serve to protect people's health in the present phase of the epidemic have already been adopted. Therefore, there is no further need for the special legal order in the interest of a continued effective containment effort.

Hungary is fully prepared to repeatedly prevent mass infections in the event of a second phase of the epidemic, the spokesperson stressed.

On Kossuth Radio's programme 'Good morning, Hungary', Mr Farkas said the European Union has made Hungary do away with the transit zones; however, with regard to the best interests of the Hungarian people, the government will continue to only let into the territory of the country persons who are entitled to enter.

This is why the government has decided that from now on asylum requests must be submitted at foreign representations, outside the country's borders, and applicants must remain there until the completion of the assessment procedure, he recalled.

In his view, with the elimination of the transit zones, Brussels' intention was to open a straight path for refugees to Europe, but Hungary has repeatedly prevented this from happening.

(Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister / MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 25 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 May 2020 14:02:06 UTC
