Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OpsRamp Continues Global Expansion to Meet Heavy Demand with the Addition of Veteran EMEA Sales Leadership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 03:01am EST

LONDON, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp, the service-centric artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform for the hybrid enterprise, expanded its sales leadership team with the appointment of George Bonser to Vice President of European, Middle Eastern, and African (EMEA) Sales. Bonser has been added to the executive roster to help with the increasing worldwide demand of the OpsRamp platform.

Bonser is a 20-year veteran of technology sales, most recently serving in senior leadership roles at Okta. Prior to that, he served in similar roles for Nimble Storage, Data Domain, Acopia Networks, and others. He will be located in the OpsRamp EMEA headquarters in London, England.

“The OpsRamp platform is perfect for large, globally distributed companies operating hybrid IT,” Bonser said. “We help control the chaos of managing and monitoring these complex environments by improving visibility, resolution time and availability through cloud and on-premises infrastructure discovery and monitoring, intelligent automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools, significantly reducing risk and cost of IT operations"

Bonser also brings years of experience in developing partner relationships. “Creating a partner ecosystem is critical to the success of OpsRamp in EMEA. Our digital operations management platform will provide our partners with a fantastic technical and commercial opportunity, and will deliver a significant differentiator to their user base,” he said.

Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head – Cloud Infrastructure Services CIS for OpsRamp partner UST Global, had this to say about the appointment: “OpsRamp is a strategic partner for UST Global, and both companies have been providing tremendous value to our customers through our pathbreaking ROC (Reliability Operation Center) services. We welcome George Bonser into the team and we are confident that our relationship and Joint Go To Market will be strengthened further with the addition of George.”

Recently, the company also announced its latest round of funding to support growth and scale of the business. The company will be appearing at several events and conferences worldwide this year. To learn more, visit https://www.opsramp.com/events/.

About OpsRamp
OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid digital operations. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Bio-Rad, and managed service providers like Carousel Industries, GreenPages, and NTT Data run OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation. Learn more at OpsRamp.com.

Media Contact:
Jordan Sher
Senior Director, Corporate Marketing
(303) 503-9246
jordan.sher@opsramp.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:20aMOGO FINANCE S.A. : Unaudited 12M 2019 results on 13 February 2020 - Invitation to earnings call on 18 February 2020
EQ
03:19aEXXON MOBIL : GUYANA-POLITICS-PM accuses UK-based group of seeking to interfere in general elections
AQ
03:17aRAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL : Additional Proxy Soliciting Materials Amendment No. 2
PU
03:17aHYUNDAI MOTOR : Q4 2019 and Annual Business Results
PU
03:17aT GAIA : Summary Version of Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
PU
03:17aKSB : BIM – Cooperation with Norwegian IT specialists
PU
03:17aNASDAQ : Metso publishes selected illustrative financial information for the Metso Minerals Business for January–December 2019 and the comparison period of 2018
PU
03:16aINDIA : Total Expands its Partnership with Adani to Renewables and Acquires 50% of a 2 GW Solar Portfolio
BU
03:16aDUTY OF DISCLOSURE : Transactions in shares in Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S
AQ
03:16aMETSO : publishes selected illustrative financial information for the Metso Minerals Business for January-December 2019 and the comparison period of 2018
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and Full Year 2019
2HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Foxconn sees full China production resuming late-February - source
3ARCELORMITTAL : ArcelorMittal reports fourth quarter 2019 and full year 2019 results
4GILEAD SCIENCES : Drugmakers see long road ahead in coronavirus vaccine race
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 4Q Missed Market Views; Net Profit Fell

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group