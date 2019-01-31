OpsRamp Delivers Greater Service Centricity, Expanded AIOps and Cloud Native Monitoring

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for the hybrid enterprise, today announced new topology maps, enhanced artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) features and new monitoring capabilities for cloud native workloads. The OpsRamp Winter Release provides greater service-centricity and context for hybrid infrastructure monitoring and management allowing enterprise IT teams to embrace more intelligent incident management and deliver exceptional customer experiences.



“Our research indicates that enterprise IT organizations are prioritizing digital transformation but struggle with the challenges of cloud operations and demands that their teams do more with less,” said Nancy Gohring, Senior Analyst, 451 Research. “Tools that employ machine learning technologies to deliver smarter monitoring and management of workloads, whether they reside in multiple clouds or on-premises environments, respond to these needs.”

Key highlights of the OpsRamp Winter Release include:

Impact Visibility and Service Context: OpsRamp helps digital operations teams drive resilient and responsive IT services by discovering topological relationships between resources at multiple levels in the increasingly hybrid and multi-cloud IT stack. OpsRamp’s topology maps enable infrastructure and operations teams to understand the impact that IT resources have on each other and on end-user facing IT services. OpsRamp’s topology discovery now includes:

Application Topology. OpsRamp discovers more than forty popular enterprise applications and establishes topological relationships between application components and infrastructure.

OpsRamp discovers more than forty popular enterprise applications and establishes topological relationships between application components and infrastructure. Hypervisor Topology. OpsRamp discovers virtual machines, hypervisor servers and clusters in VMware vSphere and KVM environments and their relationships.

OpsRamp discovers virtual machines, hypervisor servers and clusters in VMware vSphere and KVM environments and their relationships. Enhanced Service Maps. Representing logical IT services, OpsRamp service maps now have a new user interface that makes it easy to identify underlying resources behind an IT service outage so that operations teams can hone in on the right course of action to restore services.

AIOps for Proactive IT Operations: The Winter Release introduces new capabilities for OpsRamp OpsQ , the intelligent event management engine for alert correlation, automation, and remediation. New features include:

Auto-Incident Creation and Routing. The biggest priority during a major outage is to assign and route incidents to the right on-call teams. OpsRamp’ OpsQ now enables automatic incident creation and routing using alert escalation policies to auto-assign incidents based on prior alert, incident, and notification data. Machine learning-driven alert escalation uses specific learned patterns (assignee groups, business impact, urgency, and priority) to route incident assignments for different types of alerts.

The biggest priority during a major outage is to assign and route incidents to the right on-call teams. OpsRamp’ OpsQ now enables automatic incident creation and routing using alert escalation policies to auto-assign incidents based on prior alert, incident, and notification data. Machine learning-driven alert escalation uses specific learned patterns (assignee groups, business impact, urgency, and priority) to route incident assignments for different types of alerts. Augmented Training for Inference Models. OpsRamp’s machine learning-based inference models correlate alerts linked by a common cause using historical alert data. Opsramp’s OpsQ now allows users to augment these models with additional user-provided training data. With such augmented training, IT operations teams can bootstrap OpsQ to recognize alert sequences that are uncommon in everyday operations, but important to identify when they occur.

OpsRamp’s machine learning-based inference models correlate alerts linked by a common cause using historical alert data. Opsramp’s OpsQ now allows users to augment these models with additional user-provided training data. With such augmented training, IT operations teams can bootstrap OpsQ to recognize alert sequences that are uncommon in everyday operations, but important to identify when they occur. Frequency-Driven Alert Escalation. OpsQ now supports policies to escalate alerts based on how often an alert has recently occurred. With frequency-based alerting, operations teams can filter out alerts that flap only occasionally and escalate alerts that flap repeatedly.

Cloud Native Monitoring and Event Management. The OpsRamp platform provides comprehensive capabilities for multi-cloud event monitoring as well as features to discover and monitor container infrastructure supporting modern microservices architectures.

Cloud Native Monitoring. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud native technologies like Docker containers and Kubernetes container orchestration for faster time-to-market. OpsRamp now discovers and monitors Kubernetes environments across on-prem and cloud services like Azure Kubernetes Services, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes. DevOps teams can understand the total services (nodes and containers for each cluster, a breakdown of pods by namespace) and resource trends (CPU and memory utilization) for each Kubernetes cluster.

Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud native technologies like Docker containers and Kubernetes container orchestration for faster time-to-market. OpsRamp now discovers and monitors Kubernetes environments across on-prem and cloud services like Azure Kubernetes Services, Google Kubernetes Engine, and Amazon Elastic Container Service for Kubernetes. DevOps teams can understand the total services (nodes and containers for each cluster, a breakdown of pods by namespace) and resource trends (CPU and memory utilization) for each Kubernetes cluster. Cloud Event Monitoring. Events are a key medium of communication for operational issues in the public cloud. Given that events are a primary source of signal in multi-cloud environments, OpsRamp can now collect, aggregate, correlate and escalate events from AWS services such as AWS Health, ECS, Redshift, Data Migration Services, and CloudWatch. With this capability, OpsRamp serves as a single point of monitoring, management, and remediation for cloud events across multiple cloud accounts.

“Our Winter Release will support digital operations teams on their journey to cloud and cloud-native architectures with enhanced AIOps capabilities for reduced mean-time-to-resolution,” said Mahesh Ramachandran, VP of Product Management, OpsRamp. “We want to keep IT infrastructure teams focused on offering the best customer experiences and delivering value back to the business.”

The OpsRamp Winter Release also includes new patch management capabilities for patch compliance verification, synthetic transaction and SSL certificate monitoring, new integrations for monitoring open source applications, and knowledge base enhancements for easier categorization and linking.

