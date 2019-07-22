OpsRamp Recognized on CRN's 2019 Emerging Vendors List

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpsRamp , the service-centric AIOps SaaS platform for the hybrid enterprise, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has named it to its 2019 Emerging Vendors list in the Cloud category. This annual list honors recently founded, up-and-coming technology suppliers that prioritize technological innovation and shape the IT channel’s future. It recognizes channel-focused companies across seven categories: Cloud, Data Center, Security, Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), and Storage.



OpsRamp is the unified infrastructure monitoring and management platform for modern IT teams that are responsible for compelling customer experiences, predictable service outcomes, and enhanced business resilience. It combines auto-discovery of hybrid IT assets, hybrid observability, and incident response powered by artificial intelligence for digital and IT operations management (AIOps). With OpsRamp’s intelligent event management engine, called OpsQ , IT operations teams can analyze IT event streams in real-time, extract meaningful insights from events for continuous improvement, drive faster deployments and better collaboration, and reduce downtime with proactive detection.

“We are honored to be included in this list of world-class vendors of cloud technology,” said Darren Cunningham, Vice President of Marketing for OpsRamp. “Our SaaS platform is built for modern DevOps and digital operations teams to go beyond just monitoring service uptime and availability with disparate point tools. With extensive instrumentation and integrations for cloud and on-premises resources, OpsRamp is delivering new levels of visibility, intelligence, and automation for more effective and efficient IT operations management. This award validates the feedback we’ve been hearing from customers on the benefits of our hybrid platform.”

CRN’s Emerging Vendors list honors technology suppliers driving innovation across the IT channel. It also provides a valuable resource for solution providers looking to incorporate cutting-edge technology into their portfolios.

Emerging Vendors are vetted and selected by CRN’s editorial team. They provide state-of-the-art technology to help solution providers meet complex IT market demands, achieve bottom-line results, and deliver best-in-class offerings.

“CRN’s 2019 Emerging Vendors list recognizes new, rapidly growing vendors that are making significant IT channel contributions,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “It honors groundbreaking vendors that provide sophisticated technology to drive channel growth — and remain committed to ongoing innovation to shape the channel for years to come.”

The Emerging Vendors list will be featured in the August 2019 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/EmergingVendors .

About OpsRamp

OpsRamp enables IT to control the chaos of managing their hybrid IT operations and act like a service provider back to the business. Built in the cloud, the OpsRamp service-centric AIOps platform drives total visibility across hybrid infrastructures, offers complete multi-cloud infrastructure monitoring and management of business-critical services, and optimizes services through automation and integration with ITSM and DevOps tools. Now enterprise IT can deliver IT operations as a service and power a digital operations command center that’s built for the challenges of modern, hybrid infrastructure.

Hundreds of enterprises like Dolby, Epsilon, and Wolters Kluwer, and managed service providers like NetEnrich, GreenPages, and NTT Data use OpsRamp to unify service availability information, transform contextual insight into action, and replace routine tasks with intelligent automation.

