Opsani : Secures $10 Million Series A Funding From Redpoint Ventures For AI-Driven Continuous Optimization Of Cloud Applications

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Opsani, the leading provider of AI-driven Continuous Optimization for cloud applications, today announced the company has secured a $10 million Series A funding round led by Redpoint Ventures, with participation from early investors Zetta Ventures and Bain Capital. Satish Dharmaraj, Partner at Redpoint, will join the Opsani Board. The new funding will be used to scale Opsani's operations to tackle the projected $50 billion cloud spend market in 2020, which is projected to grow at 20 percent* year over year.

Modern DevOps has evolved for cloud environments. Savvy organizations employ a robust and effective continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) toolchain that quickly and automatically sends safe new code to users. But up until now, DevOps hasn't been able to optimize the runtime environment—the complexity has grown beyond human scale. A simple five-container application can have more than 255 trillion hardware and software resources and basic parameter permutations. Applications run, but DevOps doesn't really know if they're getting the best performance and efficiency in their environments.

To address the problem, Opsani has added a new best practice to the CI/CD toolkit: automated continuous optimization (CO). CO uses artificial intelligence to autonomously optimize cloud applications and their infrastructure for maximum efficiency, performance for end-users, and cost savings. On average, Opsani customers experience more than a 200 percent increase in performance per dollar, getting more out of their applications while saving up to 80 percent on their cloud spend—overnight.

CO relies on systems that automatically adjust runtime parameters in response to performance and cost—even in ways people wouldn't consider—to optimize the trillions of possible combinations. As a result, companies quickly recognize dramatic cloud cost savings through increased efficiency, while most importantly, delivering a better experience to their end-users.

As one customer shares, "Ancestry is obsessed with our customers' experience and their journeys. That passion for their personal discovery and satisfaction drives us to continuously innovate and use cutting-edge technology to benefit our millions of users," said Russ Barnett, Chief Architect, Ancestry. "We're continuously growing and to support expansion, we invest in new products to ensure Ancestry's performance and efficiency are delivering maximum value. Opsani will allow us to maintain optimal performance of our cloud resources and gain visibility and control to manage costs in an increasingly complex environment."

Because it is constantly gathering new data, Opsani continuously uncovers new optimization solutions. Opsani reacts constantly to new traffic patterns, new code, new instance types, and all other key business metrics. With each new iteration, the system's predictions find the optimal solutions, and they're automatically promoted—no human intervention is needed. Infrastructure is tuned precisely to the workload and goals of the application—whether those goals relate to cost, performance, or some balance of the two.

"Redpoint has been successful in following its core philosophy of prioritizing and backing great teams, so getting behind Opasni carries that tradition forward. Ross and Peter are serial company builders and leaders, and they've again identified an unmet need that Opsani is uniquely positioned to service. Continuous Optimization of cloud-based applications completes the CI/CD toolset in DevOps," said Satish Dharmaraj, Partner, Redpoint Ventures.

"Using machine learning, Opsani automatically tunes applications for efficiency, best possible performance for end-users, and saves millions on cloud spend," Dharmaraj said. "This needs to be a new best practice for agile software teams. The savings Opsani delivers drops right to the bottom line while making the user experience consistently great, and that's a boon for the industry as a whole."

"Redpoint immediately saw the opportunity Company has to save companies millions against the soaring costs of cloud-first environments while creating the best possible experience for their applications' users," said Ross Schibler, CEO, Opsani. "They're keenly aware of how DevOps is changing, growing and becoming a strategic advantage, and with Redpoint's help, CI and CD will be joined by CO (Continuous Optimization) as the recognized best practices trifecta of DevOps."

Opsani integrates with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform and Kubernetes. Plugins are available for GitHub, Terraform, Jenkins, Spinnaker, Wavefront, DataDog, SignalFX, Prometheus, Splunk and New Relic.

To see Opsani's SaaS solution in action, go to https://opsani.com/product/

About Opsani

Opsani is the leading provider of AI-driven Continuous Optimization for cloud applications. Founded by a team of seasoned entrepreneurs, who pioneered some of the major innovations that power current IT, Opsani offers the first automated continuous optimization service to simultaneously improve performance and reduce costs for cloud applications. Opsani uses AI to automatically adjust resources and parameters across the full application stack to continuously maximize efficiency and deliver a better customer experience. For more information, visit https://opsani.com.

