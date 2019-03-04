Optella Addresses Demand for Optical Networking Solutions for 5G and FTTx Markets at OFC

SAN DIEGO, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC), Optella Co. Ltd will highlight its technology platform that addresses the need for optical networking solutions for the 5G and FTTx markets. Now operating as a wholly-owned Korean entity of Cosemi, Optella develops integrated optics and electronics platforms based on silicon optical bench (SiOB) and photonics chip on board (PCoB) approaches. OFC 2019 marks the first event at which Cosemi and Optella will appear together.



Focused on delivering best-in-class short-reach optical communication interconnects for video and data communications, Cosemi acquired Optella late last year to synergistically expand its technology portfolio. By bringing Optella’s single-mode photonics and electronics technology platform for long-reach optical interconnect applications into the mix, Cosemi is taking another step forward on its mission to bring the unparalleled benefits of fiber optics to every interconnect application. Additionally, the Optella acquisition has broadened Cosemi’s vision of growth to include adjacent interconnect markets such as 5G radio fronthaul/backhaul and next-generation FTTx.

At OFC, Cosemi and Optella will meet with partners and customers at their suite Revolution 2 at the Hard Rock Hotel (adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center). Optella’s small, cost-effective, low-power single mode optical engines and optical transceivers for 5G fronthaul/backhaul and next-generation FTTx will be on display.



“The role that the optical supply chain will play in supporting the infrastructure for the 5G networks of the future is a major focus of this year’s OFC,” noted Dr. Nguyen X. Nguyen, CEO for Cosemi. “OFC is the ideal forum for Cosemi and Optella to highlight our 5G fronthaul optical network interconnect solutions. Together, we are providing the optical innovations needed to meet the efficiency, capacity and performance requirements of 5G – over distances of several tens of kilometers.”

To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com. For more information about Optella, please visit www.cosemi.com/optella.

About Cosemi Technologies

A global leader in innovative high-speed connectivity solutions, Cosemi Technologies Inc. is focused on enabling optical connectivity everywhere. Cosemi designs and manufactures active optical cables for infrastructures supporting today’s unprecedented data growth. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of quality solutions that service the data center, home entertainment and consumer electronics markets. To learn more about Cosemi, please visit www.cosemi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

