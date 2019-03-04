Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optex : Announces $2.0 Million Orders from DLA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 05:15pm EST

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2019 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, today announced a multi-year Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) award from Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime for periscopes for up to $1.3 Million over a 3-5 year period and a Firmed Fixed Price award for $0.7 Million for 2019 and 2020 delivery.

Danny Schoening, CEO of the Optex Systems Holdings Inc., commented, 'Optex continues to be the supplier of choice for periscopes by the Department of Defense and the major Primes producing Armored Vehicles. Optex continues to support our customers with product for new production and spares for those units in the field or currently going through refurbishment.'

With this order, Optex's current backlog stands at over $28 Million.

ABOUT OPTEX SYSTEMS

Optex, which was founded in 1987, is a Richardson, Texas based ISO 9001:2008 certified concern, which manufactures optical sighting systems and assemblies, primarily for Department of Defense (DOD) applications. Its products are installed on various types of U.S. military land vehicles, such as the Abrams and Bradley fighting vehicles, Light Armored and Armored Security Vehicles, and have been selected for installation on the Stryker family of vehicles. Optex also manufactures and delivers numerous periscope configurations, rifle and surveillance sights, and night vision optical assemblies. Optex delivers its products both directly to the military services and to prime contractors. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.optexsys.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to the products and services described herein. You can identify these statements by the use of the words 'may,' 'will,' 'could,' 'should,' 'would,' 'plans,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'continue,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'intend,' 'likely,' 'forecast,' 'probable,' and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, continued funding of defense programs and military spending, the timing of such funding, general economic and business conditions, including unforeseen weakness in the Company's markets, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, changes in the U.S. Government's interpretation of federal procurement rules and regulations, changes in spending due to policy changes in any new federal presidential administration, market acceptance of the Company's products, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, inability to fully realize the expected benefits from acquisitions and restructurings or delays in realizing such benefits, challenges in integrating acquired businesses and achieving anticipated synergies, changes to export regulations, increases in tax rates, changes to generally accepted accounting principles, difficulties in retaining key employees and customers, unanticipated costs under fixed-price service and system integration engagements, changes in the market for microcap stocks regardless of growth and value and various other factors beyond our control.

You must carefully consider any such statement and should understand that many factors could cause actual results to differ from the Company's forward-looking statements. These factors include inaccurate assumptions and a broad variety of other risks and uncertainties, including some that are known and some that are not. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement. You should carefully evaluate such statements in light of factors described in the Company's filings with the SEC, especially on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. In various filings the Company has identified important factors that could cause actual results to differ from expected or historic results. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete list of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Contact:

IR@optexsys.com
(972) 764-5718

SOURCE: Optex Systems Holdings, Inc.

Released March 4, 2019

Disclaimer

Optex Systems Holdings Inc. published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2019 22:14:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:01pMike Durkin and Lino Saputo, Jr. to Join Global Dairy Platform Inc. Board of Directors
GL
06:01pCurrency Exchange Using Amazon Alexa Voice Commands Now Available in Australia and New Zealand Using CurrencyFair
BU
06:00pTHL CREDIT SENIOR LOAN FUND : Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share and Announces Investor Call
AQ
05:59pSNC LAVALIN : A timeline of the SNC-Lavalin affair
AQ
05:59pFORTINET : WordPress WooCommerce XSS Vulnerability – Hijacking a Customer Account with a Crafted Image
PU
05:58pAMEREN MISSOURI : Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2029
PR
05:55pALTICE EUROPE : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
05:55pEL PASO ELECTRIC : Utilities Unite to Educate and Empower Customers to Avoid Scams
PU
05:53pDr. Sarah Shulkind To Lead Milken Community Schools
PR
05:53pMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : ' Alan Feldman Elected Chairman Of The Nevada State Advisory Committee On Problem Gambling
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1THL CREDIT SENIOR LOAN FUND : THL CREDIT SENIOR LOAN FUND : Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.101 Per Share ..
2Mike Durkin and Lino Saputo, Jr. to Join Global Dairy Platform Inc. Board of Directors
3Currency Exchange Using Amazon Alexa Voice Commands Now Available in Australia and New Zealand Using Curren..
4THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: China-US agreement, Trump launches new attack on Fed, EU’s olive branch to UK
5ABCAM PLC : ABCAM : Interim results for six months ended 31 Dec 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.