Opthea : Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Name of entity

Opthea Limited (Opthea)

ABN 32 006 340 567

Part 1 - All issues

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Fully paid ordinary shares (Shares)

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued 4,590,188 Shares issued pursuant to the exercise of quoted options.

3 Principal terms of the 4,590,188 Shares on the same terms as existing quoted Shares.

+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

4 Do the +securities rank equally Yes. in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration $0.27 per Share.

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 4,590,188 Shares have been issued pursuant to the exercise of quoted options.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity N/A that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed N/A

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 N/A

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

N/A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 N/A

6g If +securities issued under rule N/A 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements N/A

+Issue dates

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

12 October 2018

Number +Class 211,976,647 37,734,565 Fully paid ordinary shares Quoted options

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 7,000,000 3,075,000 Unquoted options issued to directors of Opthea. Unquoted options issued to employees of Opthea.

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11 Is security required? Same as existing Shares, from the date of issue. The ability of the Company to offer dividends (if any) is contingent on it making taxable profits. The determination of any dividend is at the absolute discretion of the directors. holderapproval N/A

12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable? N/A

13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered N/A

14 +Class of +securities to which the N/A offer relates

15 +Record date entitlementstodetermine N/A

16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? N/A

17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions

N/A

