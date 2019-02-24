Opthea : Half Year Report and Accounts

25 February 2019

31 December 2018 half-year ﬁnancial report & operational performance

In accordance with Listing Rule 4.2A, we enclose the Half-Year Financial Report (reviewed) on the consolidated results of Opthea Limited ('Opthea' or 'Group') for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. e previous corresponding periods are the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2018 and the half year ended 31 December 2017.

Information in relation to the operational performance, ﬁnancial performance, cash ﬂows and ﬁnancial position is included in the attached Appendix 4D Half-Year Financial Report.

is Half Year Financial Report should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018.

APPENDIX 4D

Half-Year Financial Report

Name of entity: Opthea Limited ABN: 32 006 340 567 Reporting period: Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018

Previous corresponding period: Half-Year Ended 31 December 2017

1. Results for announcement to the market

2. Financial report: - Directors' report - Auditor's independence declaration - Financial statements - Directors' declaration - Independent review report



This half-year report is to be read in conjunction with the Company's 2018 Annual Report

Note: The ﬁnancial ﬁgures provided are in Australian dollars.

Results for announcement to the market

The consolidated results of Opthea Limited for the six months ended 31 December 2018 are as follows:

Revenues and results from ordinary activities

Change compared to: 31/12/2017 %

31/12/2018 $

Revenues from ordinary activities

decreased

20

to

480,338

Loss from ordinary activities before tax

Loss has increased

42

to

18,918,763

Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members

Loss has decreased

1

to

11,281,819

An explanation of the ﬁgures reported above are contained in the Directors' Report under the heading 'Financial performance'.

Shareholder distributions

No dividends have been paid or declared by the entity since the beginning of the current reporting period.

Consolidated

NTA backing 31/12/2018 30/06/2018 Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security $0.16 $0.19 Status of review of accounts

The ﬁnancial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 has been reviewed. The review report is included with the ﬁnancial report.

Opthea Limited and controlled entities

ABN 32 006 340 567

Condensed Financial Report Half year ended 31 December 2018

Directors' report

4

Auditor's independence declarationCondensed consolidated statement of proﬁt or loss and other comprehensive incomeCondensed consolidated statement of ﬁnancial positionCondensed consolidated statement of changes in equityCondensed consolidated statement of cash ﬂowsNotes to the condensed consolidated ﬁnancial statementsDirectors' declarationIndependent auditor's review report

10 11 12 13 14 15 21 22