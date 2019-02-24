Opthea : Half Year Report and Accounts

25 February 2019
31 December 2018 half-year ﬁnancial report & operational performance
In accordance with Listing Rule 4.2A, we enclose the Half-Year Financial Report (reviewed) on the consolidated results of Opthea Limited ('Opthea' or 'Group') for the half-year ended 31 December 2018. e previous corresponding periods are the ﬁnancial year ended 30 June 2018 and the half year ended 31 December 2017.
Information in relation to the operational performance, ﬁnancial performance, cash ﬂows and ﬁnancial position is included in the attached Appendix 4D Half-Year Financial Report.
is Half Year Financial Report should be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2018.
Mike Tonroe Company Secretary
APPENDIX 4D
Half-Year Financial Report
Name of entity:
Opthea Limited
ABN:
32 006 340 567
Reporting period:
|
Half-Year Ended 31 December 2018
Previous corresponding period: Half-Year Ended 31 December 2017
INDEX
This half-year report is to be read in conjunction with the Company's 2018 Annual Report
Note: The ﬁnancial ﬁgures provided are in Australian dollars.
Results for announcement to the market
The consolidated results of Opthea Limited for the six months ended 31 December 2018 are as follows:
Revenues and results from ordinary activities
Change compared to: 31/12/2017 %
31/12/2018 $
Revenues from ordinary activities
decreased
20
to
480,338
Loss from ordinary activities before tax
Loss has increased
42
to
18,918,763
Loss from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members
Loss has decreased
1
to
11,281,819
An explanation of the ﬁgures reported above are contained in the Directors' Report under the heading 'Financial performance'.
Shareholder distributions
No dividends have been paid or declared by the entity since the beginning of the current reporting period.
Consolidated
NTA backing
31/12/2018
30/06/2018
Net tangible asset backing per ordinary security
$0.16
$0.19
Status of review of accounts
The ﬁnancial report for the half-year ended 31 December 2018 has been reviewed. The review report is included with the ﬁnancial report.
Opthea Limited and controlled entities
ABN 32 006 340 567
Condensed Financial Report Half year ended 31 December 2018
Contents
Directors' report
4
