Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Number of Data Centers to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 01:32am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the optical amplifier market and it is poised to grow by USD 935.94 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200330005798/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. EMCORE, Finisar, IPG Photonics, Lumentum Operations, and Sumitomo Electric Industries are some of the major market participants. The increasing number of data centers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing number of data centers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Optical Amplifier Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
    • Data Communication
    • Telecommunication
    • Enterprise
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30304

Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our optical amplifier market report covers the following areas:

  • Optical Amplifier Market Size
  • Optical Amplifier Market Trends
  • Optical Amplifier Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increasing popularity of hyper-converged infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the optical amplifier market growth during the next few years.

Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the optical amplifier market, including some of the vendors such as EMCORE, Finisar, IPG Photonics, Lumentum Operations, and Sumitomo Electric Industries. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the optical amplifier market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Optical Amplifier Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist optical amplifier market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the optical amplifier market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the optical amplifier market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of optical amplifier market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Data communication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 10: TRENDS

  • Increasing popularity of hyper-converged infrastructure
  • Increasing focus on developing smart cities
  • Increasing deployment of long and ultra-long-haul networks

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • EMCORE
  • Finisar
  • IPG Photonics
  • Lumentum Operations
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries

PART 13: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:06aTOCVAN VENTURES : Announces 2020 field program commences at the Pilar Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico
AQ
02:06aKayrros and Copernicus Images Allow Quantification of Global Methane Leaks Equivalent to 1.8 Gigatons of CO² Emissions
BU
02:05aYield Growth Receives Health Canada Approval for Hand Sanitizer in Fight Against Coronavirus COVID-19
NE
02:05aMASTERFLEX SE : Masterflex grows in 2019 for the 10th year in sequence with consistently positive profitability
EQ
02:05aPOLYMETAL : Polymetal and Blackham Resources Strategic Alliance and Offtake Agreement
EQ
02:05aPNE AG : 2019 fiscal year closed very successfully
EQ
02:05aALIBABA : Plans to Acquire at Least 10% Stake in Chinese Courier Yunda, Reuters Reports
DJ
02:04aGlobal M&A dwindles as coronavirus batters world?s economies
RE
02:03aAsia dealmakers look to take-privates, distressed sales as M&As slump to seven-year low
RE
02:01aNYFOSA PUBL : Increased number of shares and votes in Nyfosa
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
2LYNAS CORPORATION LIMITED : LYNAS : Rare earths producer Lynas to follow Malaysia's movement curbs extension t..
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG closes 2019 with strong business figures - continued positive outlook for 2020
4MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : MERIT MEDICAL : 2019 Sustainability Report
5COHEN & STEERS INFRASTRUCTURE FUND, : COHEN & STEERS : Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions for April, May ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group