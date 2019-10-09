Optical Modulators Materials Market 2019-2023| Evolving Opportunities with CASTECH Inc. and Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd.| Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global optical modulators materials market since 2016 and the market is poised to grow by USD 6.39 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Read the 147-page research report with TOC on "Optical Modulators Materials Market Analysis Report by Application (telecommunications, data centers, CATV, and others), by Material (optical material and non-optical material), by Type (fiber-coupled optical modulators and free-space optical modulators), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the expansion of telecommunication networks. In addition, the growing demand for optical modulators from CATV, telecommunication, and data center applications is anticipated to further boost the growth of the optical modulators materials market.

The emergence of new telecommunication technologies such as 5G is gaining traction as it has low latency rate, high-bandwidth communication, high capacity, and faster speed. The adoption of this technology has addressed most of the network connectivity issues encountered by customers while using technology-based devices. In addition, increase in data traffic and adoption of big data analytics and IoT devices have encouraged investments in 5G testing and developments and network expansion. This will boost the demand for optical modulators materials as they are widely used in telecommunication applications to convert electrical signals to optical signals. Thus, the expansion of telecommunication networks is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Optical Modulators Materials Market Companies:

Beijing Jiepu Chuangwei Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Beijing Jiepu Chuangwei Optoelectronic Technology Co. Ltd. is headquartered in China and operates through various segments such as new product, beauty, crystal, lens, coating, and bonded crystal. The company produces and offers a variety of optical modulars materials such as bonding crystals, laser crystals, and NLO crystals.

Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd.

Bluebean Optical Tech Ltd. is headquartered in China and operates through various segments such as polarization optics, crystal products, optical elements, and material data. The company manufactures a wide variety of optical modulators materials such as non-linear optical crystals.

CASTECH Inc.

CASTECH Inc. is headquartered in China and operates through various segments such as crystals, precision optics, and laser components. Some of the products offered by the company are CLBO Crystal, LBO Crystal, BBO Crystal, RTP Crystal, GTR-KTP Crystal, KTA Crystal, BIBO, LiNbO3, KD*P and KDP, and LiIO3.

CLaser Photonics Inc.

CLaser Photonics Inc. is headquartered in China and operates through various segments such as crystals product, optical products, laser component, and test equipment. The company manufactures several optical modulators materials such as NLO crystals, E-O crystals, and optical crystals.

Cristal Laser SA

Cristal Laser SA is headquartered in France and operates through various segments such as LBO crystals, KTP crystals, RTP crystals, RTP Q-switch, KTA crystals, and KTP.fr crystals. The company manufactures and provides a wide range of optical modulator materials.

Optical Modulators Materials Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Telecommunications

Data Centers

CATV

Others

Optical Modulators Materials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

