Optical Transceiver Market 2020-2024 | Migration From Copper Wires to Optic Fibers to Boost Growth | Technavio

05/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the optical transceiver market and it is poised to grow by USD 4.71 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 14% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200529005313/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical transceiver Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Optical transceiver Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Optical Transceiver Market. Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Broadcom Inc., Ciena Corp., Fabrinet, Fujikura Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., II-VI Inc., Lumentum Holdings Inc., NeoPhotonics Corp., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., and Texas Instruments Inc. are some of the major market participants. The migration from copper wires to optic fibers will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Migration from copper wires to optic fibers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, deployment issues of fiber optic infrastructure might hamper market growth.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-optical-transceiver-market-industry-analysis

Optical transceiver Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Optical transceiver Market is segmented as below:

  • End-user
  • Datacom
  • Telecom
  • Enterprise
  • Geographic Landscape
  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41379

Optical transceiver Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our optical transceiver market report covers the following areas:

  • Optical transceiver Market Size
  • Optical transceiver Market Trends
  • Optical transceiver Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the emergence of IoT as one of the prime reasons driving the optical transceiver market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Optical transceiver Market 2020-2024 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist optical transceiver market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the optical transceiver market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the optical transceiver market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of optical transceiver market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by End user placement
  • Datacom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Telecom - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Enterprise - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by End user

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Broadcom Inc.
  • Ciena Corp.
  • Fabrinet
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  • II-VI Inc.
  • Lumentum Holdings Inc.
  • NeoPhotonics Corp.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Texas Instruments Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
