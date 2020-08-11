Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Optimism Among U.S. Small Businesses Drops in July -- NFIB

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 06:16am EDT

By Maria Martinez

Small-business owners confidence in the U.S. economy slipped in July as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the country, data from a survey compiled by the National Federation of Independent Business showed Tuesday.

The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index stood at 98.8 in July, a 1.8 point decline compared with June's reading. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had expected a higher level of 99.9.

The NFIB is a monthly snapshot of small businesses in the U.S., which account for nearly half of private sector jobs. Economists look to the report for a read on domestic demand and to extrapolate hiring and wage trends in the broader economy.

"This summer has been challenging for many small business owners who are working hard to keep their doors open and remain in business," NFIB's chief economist Bill Dunkelberg said in prepared remarks.

Mr. Dunkelberg said there is still plenty of work to be done to get businesses back to pre-crisis numbers.

July's results, based on 1,652 companies polled across the country, saw increases in four of the 10 index components compared with June.

Earnings trends over the past three months improved three points to a net negative 32% and a seasonally adjusted net 18% of companies plan to create new jobs in the next three months, up two points from June and 17 percentage points above April.

Up one point from June, 49% of owners reported capital outlays in the last six months. Of those surveyed, 26% are planning capital outlays in the next few months.

A net negative 28% of all owners reported higher nominal sales in the past three months. However, real sales expectations in the next three months decreased eight points to a net 5%.

"Even with states reopening, sales are often lower due to business restrictions, social distancing requirements, and a still-reduced willingness of consumers to go out and mingle with the general population," the report said.

The net percent of owners reporting inventory increases improved three points to a net negative 11% and the net percent of owners planning to expand inventory holdings decreased to a net 4%, the third-highest quarterly reading since 2007.

The net percent of owners raising average selling prices rose three points to a net negative 2% and a net 15% reported raising compensation, remaining well below the 36% reading in February before Covid-19 policies were implemented in March.

Of owners surveyed, 21% selected "finding qualified labor" as their top business problem, with 37% in construction.

The frequency of reports of positive profit trends rose three points to a net negative 32% reporting quarter on quarter profit improvement. "The major cause of profit weakness is weak sales," the report said.

Only 3% of owners reported that all their borrowing needs weren't satisfied and 35% reported all their credit needs were met. More than half, 51%, said they weren't interested in a loan.

The Uncertainty Index increased seven points to 88. "Owners continue to temper their expectations of future economic conditions as the COVID-19 public health crisis is expected to continue," the report said.

Write to Maria Martinez at maria.martinez@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:30aSingapore crushes ivory from around 300 elephants to deter illegal trade
RE
06:26aCANADIAN FINANCE MINISTER COULD LOSE JOB AMID DISPUTE OVER VIRUS RESPONSE : Globe and Mail
RE
06:22aRussian foreign minister says Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline will be completed
RE
06:16aOptimism Among U.S. Small Businesses Drops in July -- NFIB
DJ
06:10aEuro up after ZEW survey; dollar near one-week high after weeks of losses
RE
06:08aEuro up after ZEW survey; dollar near one-week high after weeks of losses
RE
06:05aCorrection to German Economic Expectations Article
DJ
05:59aChina's new bank loans in July fall more than expected to $143 billion
RE
05:57aChina's WH Group expects lower US pork exports to China in second-half
RE
05:45aEmployers Cast Wary Eye on Trump Payroll-Tax Deferral
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : Interim financial report second quarter 2020
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Judge blocks Uber, Lyft from classifying drivers as contractors in California
5WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC. : WASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group