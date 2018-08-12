Optimism on European Growth Reverses as Headwinds Mount

By Paul Hannon

Europe's economy has slowed, and seems unlikely to bounce back strongly in what remains of a year that began with high hopes and then hit a series of setbacks.

With the eurozone economy facing capacity constraints as 2017 drew to a close, policy makers had hoped that optimistic businesses would go on an investment splurge.

But as confidence ebbs in the face of global trade tensions and other uncertainties -- most recently Europe's exposure to a brewing economic crisis in Turkey -- the currency area risks getting stuck in a low-growth groove.

"The euro growth cycle is in a phase when it needs more (capital expenditures)," said Shweta Singh, a managing director at economics consultancy TS Lombard. "That's why the impact of the trade wars on sentiment is so worrying."

In January, Europe's manufacturers were more confident about their prospects than at any time during the near 40 years over which their sentiment's had been recorded by the European Commission.

They were operating at 84.5% of capacity, a level exceeded in only a handful of quarters since businesses were first surveyed in 1985. Policy makers expected them to respond by expanding.

Eight months into 2018, the optimism looks less justified. The eurozone has recorded two successive quarters of slowing growth and the number of people without jobs rose slightly in June. Exports have faltered, and higher energy prices are offsetting a modest pickup in wages, leaving households with little extra to spend on goods and services.

Between March and July, the 29 institutions monitored by Consensus Economics have cut their forecasts for growth in 2018 to 2.2% from 2.4%. That would be down from 2.6% growth in 2016 and contrasts with U.S. growth projections, which private economists have lifted to near 3% for this year.

Indicators of how the economy has performed since June suggest it won't quickly regain lost momentum. That has been most evident in the manufacturing sector, which led both the 2017 acceleration and the 2018 slowdown. A July measure of activity derived from data firm IHS Markit's survey of 3,000 businesses was close to the 18-month low reached the previous month. Export orders and confidence have weakened.

"The survey responses indicate that the slowdown likely reflects worries about trade wars, tariffs and rising prices, as well as general uncertainty about the economic outlook," said Chris Williamson, IHS Markit's chief business economist.

For now, U.S. tariffs imposed on European exports of aluminum and steel in May affect a tiny slice of the economy. But even before those tariffs hit, demand from the U.S., China, Japan and other parts of Asia for European exports had eased, in part reflecting the euro's appreciation in 2017. While exports to China were up 20% in the first five months of 2017 compared with the same period a year earlier, they were up just 2.5% in the first five months of this year.

The eurozone's slowdown initially appeared to be due to temporary factors, including unusually cold weather in the early months of the year, coupled with a series of labor strikes and an outbreak of influenza that hit construction and manufacturing activity.

The slowdown now appears to reflect more persistent headwinds. The annualized growth rate of 1.4% recorded in the three months through June wasn't far off the 1.9% average since the eurozone returned to growth five years earlier. And that is in line with official estimates of the currency area's "speed limit," or the rate of growth it can sustain without generating too much inflation.

In addition to worries about the impact on confidence and investment of a trade spat initiated by the U.S., policy makers worry about the increasing likelihood that the U.K.'s departure from the European Union will be fractious, and whether Italy's new coalition government will press ahead with plans to cut taxes and raise spending.

Fiscal expansion in Italy might in other circumstances boost growth. But bond investors are wary of the country's already high levels of debt and its commitment to staying in the euro area. Investors could respond to tax cuts and spending increases by sending interest rates higher by demanding a higher return for lending to the Italian government.

Turkey is a new uncertainty. It is the European Union's fifth-largest market, a destination for nearly EUR100 billion ($115.26 billion) in goods and service exports in 2017, including machinery and transportation equipment, according to the European Commission. It also has bank exposures. According to the Bank for International Settlements, Spanish banks lent $80.9 billion to banks based in Turkey in the first quarter and French banks lent $35.15 billion.

European confidence may rebound if the truce on Atlantic trade negotiated by U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker holds, and if Italy's government settles on a less expansive budget or Turkey stabilizes.

But damage has already been done.

"The preliminary EU-U.S. trade negotiations are unlikely to be concluded before (the fourth quarter) and they could easily fail," said Oliver Rakau, chief German economist at Oxford Economics. "The increase in uncertainty is already constraining investment."

Should that continue, Europe will have missed a chance to raise its economic speed limit.

