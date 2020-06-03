Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optimized Dynamic Pricing by Pricefx Now an SAP Endorsed App

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/03/2020 | 03:31am EDT

This solution – offering a fast, flexible way to optimize pricing and increase revenue – is now available on SAP® App Center

Pricefx, the global leader in native cloud pricing software, today announced that its Optimized Dynamic Pricing (ODP) solution is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP® App Center. SAP Endorsed Apps are a new category of solutions from SAP’s partner ecosystem to help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

“In the current economic climate, businesses are increasingly evaluating pricing software as a way to increase revenue and drive profit,” said Joe Golemba, Vice President, Ecosystem and Partners of Pricefx. “As such, we are delighted that our ODP solution is an SAP endorsed app and available to help businesses that use SAP solutions succeed at pricing. Our price optimization solution has helped many businesses transform data into insight to improve profitability, supporting our customers’ success.”

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. A leader in price optimization, Pricefx has three offerings on SAP App Center. Optimized Dynamic Pricing, which is integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud, calculates prices in real-time based on a predefined set of business rules and modern price optimization algorithms using machine learning techniques. The solution enables organizations to achieve and maintain pricing excellence through dynamic, relevant price changes.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise,” said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, Partner Solution Success at SAP. “We applaud Pricefx on achieving endorsed app status for its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution. Partners like Pricefx are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers – quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP.”

Pricefx’s Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution is available for digital discovery and purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner solutions. SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Pricefx
Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx’s business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

SAP Forward-looking Statement
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

© 2020 SAP SE. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:02aNomura considers having fewer staff at headquarters permanently
RE
04:01aBORR DRILLING : 1st Quarter 2020 Trading Update
PU
04:01aARROW EXPLORATION : Q4 YE 2019 Financial Statements
PU
04:01aAECI : Interest Payments Notification
PR
04:01aGHO CAPITAL : Acquires X-Chem, the Leading Provider of DNA-Encoded-Library-Mediated Drug Discovery Services
BU
04:01aInterDigital, Blacknut, and Nvidia Unveil World's First Cloud Gaming Solution With AI-Enabled User Interface
GL
04:01aSPARKLE OFFICIALLY LAUNCHES : A New Digital Ecosystem to Transform the Lives of Nigerians Across the Globe
BU
04:01aGlobal Copper Alloy Wire Market 2020-2024 | Rising Demand from Communication Sector to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01aMVIS and CryptoCompare Launch the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate
BU
04:01aRuhnn Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY : Rental fleet collapse drags down U.S. vehicle sales
2LONDON BRENT OIL : Oil gains, with Brent above $40, as hopes rise for output cuts, recovery
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : LVMH : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom nearly doubles revenue forecast on remote-work boost, but costs rising
5BASF SE : BASF SE : Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group