Optimum Financial Group celebrates its 50th anniversary and rejuvenates its corporate brand

02/20/2019 | 04:01pm EST

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Financial Group is proud to celebrate 50 years building the future on solid values. Dedicated to the financial security of its clients since 1969, the Group with international operations is now diversified in insurance, reinsurance, actuarial consulting and asset management.

While turning a page in its history, unveiling a rejuvenated corporate brand propels Optimum Financial Group into the future. This new and evolved visual identity enhances key existing elements, such as the nautilus symbol reflecting the weighted expansion of the Group to ensure its long-term performance. Descriptive brand names for subsidiaries will enable clients and business partners to easily recognize their activity sector.

“Our clients will see that our brand evolution alludes to continuity and perenniality, while being loyal to our excellence standard and close relationships,” declared Anabelle Blondeau, President and Chief Operating Officer, Optimum Group Inc. “The conjuncture of the 50th anniversary celebrations, our vision for a unified Group, and well-anchored values with employees confirm the chosen moment to rejuvenate our brand.”

“Gilles Blondeau founded his actuarial firm in 1969, with a real desire to build a financial group, while serving his clients with competency, rigor and creativity on a daily basis,” stated Jean-Claude Pagé, President of the Board and Chief Operating Officer, Optimum Group Inc. “Fifty years later, we continue his work and the next generation of leaders still guards the perenniality of the Group in an ever-changing world.”

Optimum Financial Group’s mission is to increase the financial security of its clients through the quality of its products and services as well as its personalized approach, and to create value for its business partners and shareholders by supporting talent and the development of all members on its team.

About Optimum Financial Group
Founded in 1969, Optimum Financial Group is a private and diversified financial group with international operations and activities in the sectors of life insurance, general insurance, life reinsurance, actuarial consulting, financial and asset management, and real estate. The Group has over 575 employees in holdings and subsidiaries operating mainly across Canada, the United States and in France. www.optimumgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:
Stéphanie Alison Berthiaume
Director, Communications and Culture
Optimum Group Inc.
+1 514 288-2010
SBerthiaume@Groupe-Optimum.com

 

Lg_OptimumFinancialGroup_tagline50years_horiz_PMS_C_M.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
