Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optimus Ride Selects Velodyne Lidar's Trailblazing Sensors to Power its Self-Driving Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Velodyne Sensors Deliver Industry-Leading Range and Resolution to Optimus Ride Fleet

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced that Optimus Ride will use Velodyne’s groundbreaking lidar sensors in its entire fleet of self-driving vehicles. The sensors provide rich computer perception data that enables real-time object and free space detection for safe navigation and reliable operation. Optimus Ride, a leading self-driving vehicle technology company on a mission to transform mobility, will soon be operating its self-driving systems in four U.S. states.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005156/en/

Velodyne Lidar announced Optimus Ride will use Velodyne's groundbreaking lidar sensors in its entire fleet of self-driving vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

Velodyne Lidar announced Optimus Ride will use Velodyne's groundbreaking lidar sensors in its entire fleet of self-driving vehicles. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Velodyne’s sensors provide powerful lidar solutions that help us ensure our self-driving vehicles are the smartest and safest on the road today,” said Dr. Ryan Chin, Optimus Ride’s CEO and co-founder. “For Optimus Ride to operate a fleet at SAE Level 4 requires significant sophistication, intelligence, range and resolution. Velodyne’s technology meets these high standards.”

Optimus Ride operates self-driving vehicles that provide passenger transportation at low speeds within defined, geofenced areas such as planned communities, campuses and self-driving zones in cities. The company’s vehicles are currently deployed in Boston’s Seaport District, South Weymouth, Mass. and at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in Brooklyn, New York. Optimus Ride’s deployment in the Navy Yard is the first commercial deployment of self-driving vehicles in the state of New York. Optimus Ride will soon deploy at Paradise Valley Estates in Fairfield, Calif. and Brookfield Properties’ Halley Rise development in Reston, Va.

Using Velodyne sensors, Optimus Ride can precisely locate the position of people and objects around its vehicles, as well as calculate their speed and trajectory. With that information, the vehicle’s on-board computer system determines how to drive to its destination.

“The Optimus Ride fleet showcases how Velodyne’s intelligent lidar sensors are helping companies place autonomous vehicles on the road today,” said Mike Jellen, President and CCO, Velodyne Lidar. “Optimus Ride has an ingenious approach to providing people with access to efficient and convenient self-driving mobility – effectively solving the first-and last-mile problem.”

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne provides smart, powerful lidar solutions for autonomy and driver assistance. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Velodyne is known worldwide for its portfolio of breakthrough lidar sensor technologies. Velodyne’s Founder and CEO, David Hall, invented real-time surround view lidar systems in 2005 as part of Velodyne Acoustics. Mr. Hall’s invention revolutionized perception and autonomy for automotive, new mobility, mapping, robotics and security. Velodyne’s high-performance product line includes a broad range of sensing solutions, including the cost-effective Puck™, the versatile Ultra Puck™, the autonomy-advancing Alpha Puck™, the ADAS-optimized Velarray™ and the groundbreaking software for driver assistance, Vella™.

About Optimus Ride

Optimus Ride is a self-driving vehicle technology company on a mission to transform mobility. The company develops self-driving vehicle algorithms, software, hardware, and system integration for mobility on demand solutions. Optimus Ride’s fully autonomous vehicles are ideal for industrial and office parks, military and academic campuses, smart cities, ports, airports, mixed-use private developments and other geofenced areas. Currently, the self-driving vehicle technology company is deploying Level 4 self-driving systems in cities and campuses in Massachusetts, Virginia, California and New York. With roots at MIT, Optimus Ride’s team of outstanding industry experts work closely with the company’s clients to design networks and systems specifically for each environment, ensuring end-users reap all of the benefits this technology has to offer. To learn more about how Optimus Ride is bringing the promise and benefits of autonomous vehicles to the real world, visit www.optimusride.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:23aElemica Introduces Electronic Proof of Delivery Mobile App
GL
08:21aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
08:21aFirst Citrus Bank Named One of the Top 200 Community Banks in the Nation and a 2019 Small Business of the Year Finalist
GL
08:20aDOWG FOUR : Downing FOUR VCT plc - Offer for Subscription Extension
AQ
08:20aHAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD. : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
08:20aHAIER SMART HOME CO.,LTD. : Earnings call on 2019 half-year figures on Friday, 30 August 2019, 11:00 (CEST)
EQ
08:20aHamilton Thorne Reports Financial and Operational Results for the Quarter-Ended June 30, 2019
GL
08:18aMILAN LASER HAIR REMOVAL : Now Open in the Nashville Metro Area
PR
08:17aConstellis earns 2020 military friendly® employer designation
GL
08:16aECHOSTAR : Axesat to Offer Hughes Satellite Services to Enterprise Customers in Colombia
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says China trade deal coming, Beijing calls for resolution of dispute
2J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
3CELGENE CORPORATION : Celgene, Bristol Clear Way For Merger -- WSJ
4POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL : POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC: Interim dividend declaration of US$ 0.20 per share
5MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: 'Notice of allowance' for US patent application in respect of combination therapies u..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group