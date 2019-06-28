Option Care Opens and Celebrates a New State-of-the-Art Care Management Center in Atlanta

Home infusion provider opens a new facility serving patients in the greater Atlanta area

Option Care Enterprises, Inc., the nation’s leading provider of home and alternate site infusion therapy services, today celebrated the opening of its new state-of-the-art Care Management Center (CMC) in Atlanta. Attendees at the ribbon cutting and open house had the opportunity to tour the new center, which features the most up-to-date infusion technology and equipment in a welcoming and comfortable setting.

Serving patients who rely upon complex infusion therapies for anti-infectives, clinical nutrition support, immunoglobulin therapy and conditions such as chronic inflammatory disorders and bleeding disorders, the CMC will provide care to approximately 1,000 patients either in their home or at the Ambulatory Infusion Suite (AIS). The new center not only expands Option Care’s capacity to provide vital care services to more patients in the Atlanta area, its full-service pharmacy and sterile compounding room meet and surpass current regulatory standards.

The CMC provides convenient access to care and exceptional clinical support through its:

Full-service infusion pharmacy and clinical management of patients, including the compounding and dispensing of drugs to ensure each patient receives the right drug in the right dose with appropriate monitoring and 24/7 phone support with clinicians available to answer questions for patients/caregivers and providers.

Ambulatory Infusion Suite with three infusion chairs in private rooms where patients can receive their treatments administered by highly skilled nurses specifically trained in infusion therapy.

Patient registration assistance, flexible scheduling options, including evenings and weekends, free on-site parking and easy access to facilities.

“This new Option Care CMC in Peachtree Corners gives patients another choice for therapy, whether they want to receive their infusion services in a new, state-of-the-art facility or in the comfort of their own homes. The design is not only aesthetically pleasing, but built to be the gold standard of sterile compounding facilities," said Atlanta-based physician Anson Kwame Wurapa, M.D. who recently visited the CMC.

Many patients prefer receiving their infusions in the comfort of their own homes with the support of Option Care’s clinical care teams. However, home infusion may not be right for everyone due to a variety of factors, including personal preference to be away from home for their therapies, lack of a suitable home environment for treatment, co-morbidities that require being close to a full care team, and health insurance coverage limitations. The Option Care Atlanta CMC is equipped to help all infusion patients in the area whether they’re receiving treatment at home or in the AIS.

“This new CMC is the very best of everything Option Care offers to patients. We know these critical therapies make it possible for patients to enjoy vitality and quality of life and we’re thrilled to be able to deliver that to more patients in the Atlanta area,” said John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer at Option Care. “This new CMC is a representation of our commitment to providing exceptional clinical care through the best clinicians and facilities available.”

The Atlanta CMC location will be equipped to deliver superior outcomes with Option Care’s state-of-the-art, technology-enabled, data-driven services and programs.

About Option Care

Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (Option Care) is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of home and alternate treatment site infusion services. Holding accreditations from industry quality organizations ACHC, PCAB, ASHP and URAC,* the company draws on over 40 years of clinical care experience to offer patient-centered therapy management. Option Care’s signature Infusion Therapy Plus services include the clinical management of infusion medicines, nursing support and care coordination. Option Care’s multidisciplinary team of more than 1,700 clinicians – including pharmacists, nurses and dietitians – are able to provide home infusion service coverage for nearly all patients across the United States needing treatment for complex and chronic conditions. Learn more at www.OptionCare.com.

* Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and URAC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190628005453/en/