Option Care Selected as Limited Pharmacy Network Provider of Nuzyra™, New Once-Daily Antibiotic

Care Enterprises, Inc., the nation’s largest provider of home and
alternate treatment site infusion therapy services, has been selected by
Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as a limited pharmacy network provider of
its new once-daily intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic, Nuzyra™
(omadacycline). Nuzyra is approved to treat adults with
community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin
and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).
Every year, the main bacteria responsible for CABP, Streptococcus
pneumonia, causes 1.2 million infections and 7,000 deaths and ABSSSI
leads to more than 750,000 hospitalizations, according to the Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“With our focus on delivering extraordinary care and expertise in
managing anti-infective therapies, Option Care enables patients
receiving this new treatment to transition from IV to oral formulations
with one clinical management team,” said John Rademacher, Chief
Executive Officer at Option Care. “Paratek selected Option Care to
participate in their limited distribution network because of our
clinical competencies, comprehensive pharmacy and medical benefit
coverage and our nationwide reach, which allows us to provide
anti-infective therapy for nearly all patients across the United States.”
Option Care specializes in transitioning patients from hospital to home
on IV or oral therapy while providing clinical management, including
patient education and therapy and adherence monitoring. The home
infusion provider also coordinates with manufacturer patient support
programs to facilitate co-pay assistance for those individuals who can
benefit from it.
The specially trained staff follows a comprehensive anti-infective
therapy management model that includes strict protocols and customized
treatment plans to meet the specific needs of each patient and
prescriber. As the only national infusion therapy provider contracted
with all major payers, Option Care provides more than 1.5 million
infusion doses each month.
Since separating from Walgreens in 2015, Option Care has made
significant investments into their people, clinical processes,
infrastructure and technology to build the broadest and most capable
home infusion services provider. These investments have created a
best-in-class platform that is national in scope, covering over 95% of
the U.S. population, while also maintaining deep connections to the
local healthcare community with 80 Care Management Centers across 44
states. This makes Option Care the partner of choice for pharmaceutical
manufacturers requiring innovative distribution channel and patient
support models to access the market.
Approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2018,
Nuzyra is marketed and distributed by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a
biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and
commercialization of innovative therapies based on its expertise in
novel tetracycline chemistry.
About Option Care
Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (Option Care) is the nation’s largest and
most trusted provider of home and alternate treatment site infusion
services. Holding accreditations from industry quality organizations
ACHC, PCAB, ASHP and URAC,* the company draws on nearly 40 years of
clinical care experience to offer patient-centered therapy management.
Option Care’s signature Home Infusion Plus services include the clinical
management of infusion medicines, nursing support and care coordination.
Option Care’s multidisciplinary team of more than 1,800 clinicians –
including pharmacists, nurses and dietitians – are able to provide home
infusion service coverage for nearly all patients across the United
States needing treatment for complex and chronic conditions. Learn more
at www.OptionCare.com.
* Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), Pharmacy Compounding
Accreditation Board (PCAB), American Society of Health-System
Pharmacists (ASHP) and URAC
