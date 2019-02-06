Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Option Care Selected as Limited Pharmacy Network Provider of Nuzyra™, New Once-Daily Antibiotic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2019 | 10:53am EST

Home infusion provider’s clinical support enables patients to transition from IV to oral

Option Care Enterprises, Inc., the nation’s largest provider of home and alternate treatment site infusion therapy services, has been selected by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as a limited pharmacy network provider of its new once-daily intravenous (IV) and oral antibiotic, Nuzyra™ (omadacycline). Nuzyra is approved to treat adults with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI).

Every year, the main bacteria responsible for CABP, Streptococcus pneumonia, causes 1.2 million infections and 7,000 deaths and ABSSSI leads to more than 750,000 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“With our focus on delivering extraordinary care and expertise in managing anti-infective therapies, Option Care enables patients receiving this new treatment to transition from IV to oral formulations with one clinical management team,” said John Rademacher, Chief Executive Officer at Option Care. “Paratek selected Option Care to participate in their limited distribution network because of our clinical competencies, comprehensive pharmacy and medical benefit coverage and our nationwide reach, which allows us to provide anti-infective therapy for nearly all patients across the United States.”

Option Care specializes in transitioning patients from hospital to home on IV or oral therapy while providing clinical management, including patient education and therapy and adherence monitoring. The home infusion provider also coordinates with manufacturer patient support programs to facilitate co-pay assistance for those individuals who can benefit from it.

The specially trained staff follows a comprehensive anti-infective therapy management model that includes strict protocols and customized treatment plans to meet the specific needs of each patient and prescriber. As the only national infusion therapy provider contracted with all major payers, Option Care provides more than 1.5 million infusion doses each month.

Since separating from Walgreens in 2015, Option Care has made significant investments into their people, clinical processes, infrastructure and technology to build the broadest and most capable home infusion services provider. These investments have created a best-in-class platform that is national in scope, covering over 95% of the U.S. population, while also maintaining deep connections to the local healthcare community with 80 Care Management Centers across 44 states. This makes Option Care the partner of choice for pharmaceutical manufacturers requiring innovative distribution channel and patient support models to access the market.

Approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in October 2018, Nuzyra is marketed and distributed by Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies based on its expertise in novel tetracycline chemistry.

About Option Care

Option Care Enterprises, Inc. (Option Care) is the nation’s largest and most trusted provider of home and alternate treatment site infusion services. Holding accreditations from industry quality organizations ACHC, PCAB, ASHP and URAC,* the company draws on nearly 40 years of clinical care experience to offer patient-centered therapy management. Option Care’s signature Home Infusion Plus services include the clinical management of infusion medicines, nursing support and care coordination. Option Care’s multidisciplinary team of more than 1,800 clinicians – including pharmacists, nurses and dietitians – are able to provide home infusion service coverage for nearly all patients across the United States needing treatment for complex and chronic conditions. Learn more at www.OptionCare.com.

* Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), Pharmacy Compounding Accreditation Board (PCAB), American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP) and URAC


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:25aRPC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) RPC Group Plc - Amendment
PU
11:23aCarlyle expects 26 percent jump in 2019 fee earnings
RE
11:23aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:22aCARS.COM : Names the Best Five Cars of 2019
PR
11:20aW H IRELAND : Directorate Changes and Trading Update
PU
11:20aSOHU COM : An amendment to the SC 13G filing
PU
11:20aCAROLINA FINANCIAL : CresCom Bank Introduces Ryan Earwaker As Greenville Market Executive & Senior Vice President
PU
11:20aROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Result of Meeting
PU
11:20aACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Accentro Group Announces Preliminary Figures for 2018 Financial Year
EQ
11:20aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Declares Victory; $3 Billion Satellite Constellation Upgrade Complete
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER : DAIMLER : 4Q Earnings Slide, Cuts Dividend
2ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : EA cuts revenue outlook after 'Battlefield' disappoints, shares dive
3ZTE CORPORATION : ZTE : U.S. warns European allies not to use Chinese gear for 5G networks
4CYBG : CYBG : Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank's lending growth defies Brexit gloom
5ING GROEP : ING GROEP : posts 2018 net result of 4,703 million; 4Q18 net result of 1,273 million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.