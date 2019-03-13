Log in
Option :s Appoints Former Pico Managing Director To Management Team

03/13/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

Options, the leading managed service and IT infrastructure provider to the global capital markets industry, today announced the appointment of former Managing Director for Pico Global, Shamir Parmar, to its management team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005598/en/

Shamir joins Options as VP, Product Management, where he will be responsible for driving new business growth and supporting the firm’s managed colocation services. Having worked in the Capital Markets infrastructure tech space for over 13 years, Parmar joins Options from various senior commercial, technical network and colocation roles, including roles at Exchange Liffe, NYSE Euronext (NYSE Technologies), ICE Data Services and more recently as Managing Director, Co-Head of Europe and Head of Product and Account Management for Pico Global.

As a member of NYSE Technologies SFTI Europe business since its inception, Shamir has significant expertise in providing low-latency trading access to the Capital Markets community including buy/sell-side, Application Service Providers, Independent Software Vendors and Extranet providers across all asset classes in Europe and Asia. His appointment comes as the latest in a series of senior hires across the U.S., Asia and European regions and follows recent news of Options’ managed colocation expansion in the Asia-Pacific region.

Options’ Managing Director for Europe, Richard Hughes, commented:

“Having previously worked across operations, sales, pre-sales, product development and service delivery, Shamir brings a vast breadth of knowledge and expertise to our product development team. His addition to the team will aide our continuing colocation growth across Europe, Asia and North America as well as bolster our continued expansion, both operationally and globally. We are delighted to welcome him to the executive team and look forward to this next phase of growth for Options and our global managed infrastructure.”

Speaking about the appointment, Shamir added: “I have worked in the Capital Markets connectivity and colocation space for over a decade and have great admiration for Options’ work in providing low-latency solutions to clients. I look forward to sharing my expertise and working alongside the team in the development of our infrastructure services globally.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. More than a decade ago, the company made a strategic decision to become the first provider to offer private cloud services to the financial sector. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed PlatformManaged ColocationManaged Applications and technology consultancy services. Our clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges. Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page


© Business Wire 2019
