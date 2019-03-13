Option :s Appoints Former Pico Managing Director To Management Team

Options, the leading managed service and IT infrastructure provider
to the global capital markets industry, today announced the appointment
of former Managing Director for Pico Global, Shamir Parmar, to its
management team.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190313005598/en/
Shamir joins Options as VP, Product Management, where he will be
responsible for driving new business growth and supporting the firm’s
managed colocation services. Having worked in the Capital Markets
infrastructure tech space for over 13 years, Parmar joins Options from
various senior commercial, technical network and colocation roles,
including roles at Exchange Liffe, NYSE Euronext (NYSE Technologies),
ICE Data Services and more recently as Managing Director, Co-Head of
Europe and Head of Product and Account Management for Pico Global.
As a member of NYSE Technologies SFTI Europe business since its
inception, Shamir has significant expertise in providing low-latency
trading access to the Capital Markets community including buy/sell-side,
Application Service Providers, Independent Software Vendors and Extranet
providers across all asset classes in Europe and Asia. His appointment
comes as the latest in a series of senior hires across the U.S., Asia
and European regions and follows
recent news of Options’ managed colocation expansion in the Asia-Pacific
region.
Options’ Managing Director for Europe, Richard Hughes, commented:
“Having previously worked across operations, sales, pre-sales, product
development and service delivery, Shamir brings a vast breadth of
knowledge and expertise to our product development team. His addition to
the team will aide our continuing colocation growth across Europe, Asia
and North America as well as bolster our continued expansion, both
operationally and globally. We are delighted to welcome him to the
executive team and look forward to this next phase of growth for Options
and our global managed infrastructure.”
Speaking about the appointment, Shamir added: “I have worked in the
Capital Markets connectivity and colocation space for over a decade and
have great admiration for Options’ work in providing low-latency
solutions to clients. I look forward to sharing my expertise and working
alongside the team in the development of our infrastructure services
globally.
