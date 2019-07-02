Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

OptionMetrics Renews Public Relations, Content Development Engagement with Clearpoint Agency

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 11:31am EDT

Award-winning PR firm spearheads leading options data provider’s 20th anniversary campaign

Clearpoint Agency, a public relations and digital marketing firm, announced that OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers, has renewed its engagement with Clearpoint Agency. The firm, which recently developed and launched a 20th anniversary marketing campaign for OptionMetrics, will continue to manage the company’s public relations program.

Clearpoint provides PR strategy, media relations, and content development for OptionMetrics. It has secured national and financial trade press placements for OptionMetrics in The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Standard, Seeking Alpha, Fox Business, Value Walk, Street Insider, Institutional Asset Manager, and more.

“We wanted to work with a PR agency that is strategically focused on our business, has deep knowledge of the financial industry, and is focused on obtaining results,” said OptionMetrics Founder and CEO David Hait, Ph.D. “We have a long relationship with Clearpoint as a provider of strategic guidance and creative ideas that have helped to raise our visibility as the leading options data provider. It’s been an excellent partnership.”

OptionMetrics was founded by David Hait in 1999 and has become the leading options data provider for U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Canada.

“We love being able to grow and evolve with clients such as OptionMetrics, and see the healthy ROI of a strategic and consistent PR program,” said Clearpoint Agency President Bonnie Shaw. “In the past year, we have accomplished a great deal and look forward to building on that momentum and continuing to work with David and his team, which is committed to providing the highest quality, comprehensive options data.”

About Clearpoint Agency

Clearpoint Agency develops award-winning PR and digital marketing programs for B2B and B2C clients in technology, financial services, manufacturing, biotech, non-profit, and consumer products. From strategy and content development, to media relations and social media, the experts at Clearpoint have the experience to generate buzz for your brand, creatively communicate your message to target audiences, and generate leads. For more information visit www.clearpointagency.com or follow Clearpoint on Facebook, Twitter and Clearview Blog.

About OptionMetrics

Founded in 1999, OptionMetrics distributes its IvyDB historical options databases for U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Canada, and global indices to corporate and institutional subscribers, as well as top business schools worldwide. It has covered every U.S. strike and expiration option on over 6,000 underlying stocks and indices since 1996. Leading portfolio managers, equity options traders, and quantitative researchers rely on OptionMetrics for extensive, high-quality data to construct and test options investment strategies, perform empirical research, and accurately assess risk. www.optionmetrics.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:44aROBERT HALF : Recognized As One Of America's Best Employers For Women
PR
11:43aIP : Pulmocide Ltd - Pulmocide announces Scientific Reports (Nature Research) publication showing PC945 in combination with standard antifungal treatment causes a synergistic effect against Aspergillus fumigatus
PU
11:43aSTURM RUGER MPANY : Team Ruger Pulls Off A Winning Weekend
PU
11:43aABCO Energy Announces Sale of Solar Power, HVAC and LED Lighting for Office Complex Totaling $850,000
GL
11:41aEQUINOR : preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
AQ
11:40aTHREED CAPITAL INC : . Announces Completion of Private Placement to Raise $662,482
AQ
11:39aCUENTAS INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
11:39aONGOING INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
GL
11:39aSteppe Completes Private Placement and Announces Board Addition
GL
11:38aREABOLD RESOURCES : Notice of AGM and Proposed Capital Reduction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
5BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : DBRS Assigns New Ratings to Santander Synthetic Prime Auto Issuance Notes ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About