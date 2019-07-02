OptionMetrics Renews Public Relations, Content Development Engagement with Clearpoint Agency

Award-winning PR firm spearheads leading options data provider’s 20th anniversary campaign

Clearpoint Agency, a public relations and digital marketing firm, announced that OptionMetrics, an options database and analytics provider for institutional investors and academic researchers, has renewed its engagement with Clearpoint Agency. The firm, which recently developed and launched a 20th anniversary marketing campaign for OptionMetrics, will continue to manage the company’s public relations program.

Clearpoint provides PR strategy, media relations, and content development for OptionMetrics. It has secured national and financial trade press placements for OptionMetrics in The Wall Street Journal, Reuters, Business Standard, Seeking Alpha, Fox Business, Value Walk, Street Insider, Institutional Asset Manager, and more.

“We wanted to work with a PR agency that is strategically focused on our business, has deep knowledge of the financial industry, and is focused on obtaining results,” said OptionMetrics Founder and CEO David Hait, Ph.D. “We have a long relationship with Clearpoint as a provider of strategic guidance and creative ideas that have helped to raise our visibility as the leading options data provider. It’s been an excellent partnership.”

OptionMetrics was founded by David Hait in 1999 and has become the leading options data provider for U.S., Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Canada.

“We love being able to grow and evolve with clients such as OptionMetrics, and see the healthy ROI of a strategic and consistent PR program,” said Clearpoint Agency President Bonnie Shaw. “In the past year, we have accomplished a great deal and look forward to building on that momentum and continuing to work with David and his team, which is committed to providing the highest quality, comprehensive options data.”

About Clearpoint Agency

Clearpoint Agency develops award-winning PR and digital marketing programs for B2B and B2C clients in technology, financial services, manufacturing, biotech, non-profit, and consumer products. From strategy and content development, to media relations and social media, the experts at Clearpoint have the experience to generate buzz for your brand, creatively communicate your message to target audiences, and generate leads. For more information visit www.clearpointagency.com or follow Clearpoint on Facebook, Twitter and Clearview Blog.

About OptionMetrics

Founded in 1999, OptionMetrics distributes its IvyDB historical options databases for U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Canada, and global indices to corporate and institutional subscribers, as well as top business schools worldwide. It has covered every U.S. strike and expiration option on over 6,000 underlying stocks and indices since 1996. Leading portfolio managers, equity options traders, and quantitative researchers rely on OptionMetrics for extensive, high-quality data to construct and test options investment strategies, perform empirical research, and accurately assess risk. www.optionmetrics.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook.

