Options Announces Expansion to Singapore with Introduction of Singapore Exchange

08/05/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced its ongoing commitment to Singapore with their expansion into the Singapore Exchange. Options has successfully expanded its portfolio of services to cater to financial institutions trading across all asset classes including FX, Equities and Derivatives as well as application cloud adoption.

The introduction of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) comes as the latest addition in the significant 2020 expansion of the firm’s premier managed colocation services, which are available at 40+ key trading venues across Europe, North America, South America, South Africa, Russia and Asia.

Options facilitates trading at hundreds of venues worldwide with fully managed colocation services available alongside the firm’s application management solution, combining hosting with rapid time to market, TCO reduction, and best-in-class resiliency and security.

The announcement follows recent news of Options’ business operations growth across New Zealand, Australia, Canada, South America and Russia. The expansion into SGX is part of an ongoing, global initiative to bring Options sales, operations, account management and support teams closer to key customers globally. It follows several appointments to the executive team across the Sales, Engineering and regional Managing Director functions and Options’ announcement of achieving Equinix Platinum Partner status.

Options’ Managing Director for APAC Jun Ashida, said, “As a managed colocation and private cloud service provider, our offering gives clients a fully compliant institutional infrastructure, integrated with industry-leading technologies. This allows us to connect clients to both Asian and Global financial hubs for a seamless trading experience. We have worked closely with MAS (The Monetary Authority of Singapore) to ensure clients and partners in the region meet all relevant regulatory requirements and are pleased to have successfully onboarded several of the leading asset managers, systematic quant funds, and banks in the region already. This latest announcement follows an exciting period for Options, with the SGX expansion marking the latest in a number of expansions into ASX, JPX, B3 and MOEX, to name a few. We also are proud to have announced our industry-first partnership with PURE storage earlier this year, a partnership that is already benefiting our clients.”

Options’ Managed Colocation platform provides ultra-low latency market data, connectivity and application hosting services at the source of liquidity. Boasting over 40+ colocation sites worldwide, including order entry access, connectivity to 400+ native market data feeds and consolidated, normalized feeds from a variety of leading market data vendors, it enables firms to deploy the most latency-sensitive trading strategies across all major liquidity venues globally. Market connectivity is available by colocating directly at the exchange source for ultra-low latency applications, and out of region with the flexibility to connect to away market venues from any of the 40+ data center locations available on the highly resilient Options global financial network. Click for details on our latest global footprint expansion and market data availability.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.


© Business Wire 2020
