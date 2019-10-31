Log in
Options Bets Big On Arista With The Deployment of 7130 Series Ultra-Low Latency Switches

10/31/2019 | 11:22am EDT

Options, the leading provider of colocation services to the global capital markets, today announced the deployment of Arista 7130 series ultra-low latency switches in 20 colocation environments globally.

Options specialised infrastructure allows clients to trade at single digit, nanosecond latencies and the deployment of the 7130 series will ensure the firm continues to meet client demand for ultra-low latency switching capabilities.

The deployment of 7130 tier switches to Options’ managed colocation platform marks the beginning of a new era of ultra-low latency access, with Layer 1 exchange access through the Arista 7130 series.

The Arista 7130 series reduces the cut through latency from the 380 nanoseconds, previously experienced with the Arista 7150 series, to between 5 nanoseconds and 45 nanoseconds depending on operating mode. Options have also revealed that they are leveraging these switches to provide less than 5 nanoseconds latency between client server interfaces and various stock exchange multicast feeds across the globe. When utilizing these devices for unicast tasks such as order entry, refresh, and retransmission, the firm has reduced the latency to less than 45 nanoseconds.

Options President and Co-CEO Danny Moore commented, “We believe that partnering with great technology firms like Arista is the key to delivering a world class finance network for trading and colocation. The Arista 7130 has transformed our ability to deliver single digit, nano-second market data and execution connectivity in both shared and dedicated client architectures. We will continue to work closely with Arista engineers to evolve the features of the 7130 to further meet the needs of our clients.”

Options has committed to the 7130 tier switches following the successful deployment of Arista’s 7150 series switches and expect that by the end of 2019, 12 fully managed 7130 switches will be live on the platform.

Today’s announcement comes following recent news of Options’ successful deployment of colocation services in Australia and Canada, and details of new partnerships with Ixia and on the Equinix Cloud Exchange Fabric.

About Options (www.options-it.com):

Options Technology is the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global financial services sector. Founded in 1993, the company began life as a hedge fund technology services provider. Today over 200 firms globally leverage our award-winning front to back office managed infrastructure: Managed Platform, Managed Colocation, Managed Applications and technology consultancy services. Options clients include the leading global investment banks, hedge funds, funds of funds, proprietary trading firms, market makers, broker/dealers, private equity houses and exchanges.

Options was named among the UK’s leading growth companies in the 2019, 2018 and 2017 Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 league table. In 2017, the firm received a growth investment from private equity firm Bregal Sagemount.

For more on Options, please visit www.options-it.com, follow us on Twitter at @Options_IT and visit our LinkedIn page.


© Business Wire 2019
