OptionsGeek Founder Felix Frey to Speak at TradersExpo, New York City

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptionsGeek LLC is pleased to announce the launch of OptionsGeek, an options training platform offering students and traders the options tool required to succeed, quality trading ideas to profit, and the best options education that ties it all together. OptionsGeek introduces brand new concepts and a more exciting delivery for all investors interested in better managing their risk and increasing their reward. Felix Frey, founder of OptionsGeek will be speaking at the Moneyshow TradersEXPO held in New York, NY between March 10 to 12, 2019.



Mr. Frey is a Wharton graduate with over 20 years trading options on Wall Street, will host a panel discussion, “The Options Secret Used by the Top 1% to Gain Edge” on Monday, March 11th between 3:30 PM - 4:15 PM EST. Felix’s seminar will clarify the confusion in the options industry and reveals why most investors are at an insurmountable disadvantage.

Felix commented, “Knowledge is power. In this game, there’s a fine line between actually knowing what you’re doing and guessing. Most people are guessing, which leads them to guaranteed losses. Now, think about what role the OIC plays in the whole game. Answer that and you get close to the secret.”

Felix will be in good company at the TradersEXPO with fellow speakers such as John Bollinger, Jon Najarian, Amelia Bordeau and Mike Denver. For 20 years, the TradersEXPO has offered the best education beginner, experienced, and advanced traders can get and this year looks set to be even better. For the 20th anniversary of the event, you can expect to find innovative new products and strategies, expertise on all areas of trading, and incredible networking opportunities.

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is the largest global network of investment and trading expert education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 70,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide. For more information, visit www.moneyshow.com.

About OptionsGeek LLC

OptionsGeek LLC offers a complete options training platform offering students and traders the options tool required to succeed, quality trading ideas to profit, and the best options education that ties it all together. OptionsGeek introduces brand new concepts and a more exciting delivery for all investors interested in better managing their risk and increasing their reward.

About Felix Frey

Felix Frey is a Wharton graduate with an accomplished 20+ year Wall Street career. Felix has worked on derivative desks at Swiss Bank O’Connor and Bank of America, where he advised top investment managers on the risk and rewards of options. At Bank of America, Felix also risk-managed a billion dollar options portfolio providing liquidity to top clients. In 2007, he joined Scoggin Capital Management and spent almost a decade sitting next to two of the most successful money managers over the last 30 years. Currently, Felix is the founder of OptionsGeek, an options educational platform that offers a new and improved options chain, institutional quality trading ideas, and some of the best Options Education on the market.

Disclaimer: No financial advice is given or implied.

This Content is not a solicitation for investment. OptionsGeek LLC does not render general or specific investment advice and the information on OptionsGeek should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. OptionsGeek does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company.

The Content is for educational purposes only, is not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Past performance does not indicate or guarantee future success. Returns will vary and all investments involve risks, including loss of principal. Felix Frey (the “Contributor”) and OptionsGeek disclaim any and all liability resulting from any buying or selling of securities undertaken by you.

Felix Frey

felix@optionsgeek.com

19178368482