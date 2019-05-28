Log in
Optmyzr Announces Release of Co-Founding CEO's First Book“Digital Marketing in an AI World: Futureproofing Your PPC Agency”

05/28/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing in today’s world has seemingly been taken over by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. This is particularly apparent in pay-per-click (PPC) search engine marketing, where machines now make “decisions” in a second-by-second high stakes marketing arena. Some marketers may fear 2019 is the year machines render them obsolete.

Optmyzr Co-Founding CEO Frederick Vallaeys is recognized among the pioneers of PPC marketing. A former Google executive, Vallaeys today released his first book that addresses marketers’ fears head on. “Digital Marketing in an AI World: Futureproofing Your PPC Agency” is a seminal exploration of the dynamic relationship between marketers and technology. It’s a how-to guide for marketers trying to navigate a dramatically-shifting universe.


“Digital Marketing in an AI World” is available immediately on Amazon. The book is being offered at a special introductory price of $0.99 today through Friday, May 31, 2019. After that, the book will be available at its list price of $9.99 for Kindle and $15.99 for paperback.  


“Some PPC pros fear the new AI-infused environment, but they should instead view this as an era of great opportunity,” said Vallaeys. “AI and machine learning eliminate tasks and automate the things that should be automated.  Automation fosters human opportunity to chart bold new strategies and spend more energy on the strategic and human elements of marketing.”


Vallaeys co-founded Optmyzr with two former Google and Microsoft executives. Optmyzr is a SaaS-based software service that brings enterprise-grade search marketing tools, scripts, and workflows to marketing agencies and in-house marketers alike. It allows PPC pros to efficiently run all aspects of their pay-per-click programs.


Named “Best PPC Management Software Suite” during the 2018 US Search Awards, Optmyzr enables PPC professionals to conduct campaign optimizations and reporting in fraction of the time of doing so manually. Optmyzr also offers extraordinary PPC bid management functionality and data insights, designed to make the most of automations and AI-driven advancements from the key search engines - Google, Bing, and Amazon.


Vallaeys will lead an advanced search engine marketing workshop during the 2019 Search Marketing Expo (SMX) in Seattle, June 3-5, and will discuss many of the topics included in his new book.

More information about Optmyzr can be found at www.optmyzr.com.


Attachment 

Joe Thornton
Aimclear
6123559692
JoeT@aimclear.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Advertisement

