Optmyzr Introduces Amazon Ads Management Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon is rapidly claiming its position as a critical and leading player in pay-per-click (PPC) and digital advertising. The eCommerce giant now ranks as the third-largest platform for its share of net digital advertising revenue, behind Google and Facebook. Today, Silicon Valley-based Optmyzr released its first set of ad management tools specifically for search marketing related to Amazon advertising.

Optmyzr is a SaaS-based software service that brings enterprise-grade search marketing tools, scripts, and workflows to marketing agencies and in-house marketers alike. It allows PPC pros to efficiently run all aspects of their pay-per-click programs. Until now, its services have focused primarily on supporting PPC advertising on Google, Bing, and Facebook.

Today, the company expands the scope of its Pay-Per-Click Management Suite to include core search marketing functions to help marketers tap the expanding presence of Amazon in the search landscape. The Optmyzr Rule Engine, a key component of the full PPC Management Suite will now allow search marketers and PPC pros to automate the most critical aspects of managing profitable ads on the Amazon platform.

Marketers can use Rule Engine to manage bids and keywords for Amazon Advertising campaigns, while also being able to toggle ads on or off with great ease - all from the same platform used to manage Google and Bing PPC programs. Using prebuilt recipes and one-click optimizations, marketers can readily incorporate Amazon ads management into their portfolio of services via Optmyzr.

“The Optmyzr team continually seeks to remove complexity and create opportunities for today’s PPC marketers,” said Frederick Vallaeys, co-founding CEO of Optmyzr. “With Amazon now among the fastest growing ad systems in the world and the make-or-break holiday shopping season around the corner, PPC pros and agencies can bring greater depth and value to the clients they serve. We provide powerful automation tools that take the native automations inherent in Google, Bing, and now Amazon to new levels, turning PPC pros into marketing rockstars.”

The source for Amazon’s ranking as third largest share of net US digital ad revenue is a 2019 report by eMarketer, which compared share of revenue between Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Verizon. The report also concluded that digital ad spending will surpass traditional ad spending in 2019. Digital ad spending includes social, mobile, video platforms and other digital channels.

