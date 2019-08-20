Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optmyzr Introduces Amazon Ads Management Capabilities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amazon is rapidly claiming its position as a critical and leading player in pay-per-click (PPC) and digital advertising. The eCommerce giant now ranks as the third-largest platform for its share of net digital advertising revenue, behind Google and Facebook. Today, Silicon Valley-based Optmyzr released its first set of ad management tools specifically for search marketing related to Amazon advertising.   

Optmyzr is a SaaS-based software service that brings enterprise-grade search marketing tools, scripts, and workflows to marketing agencies and in-house marketers alike. It allows PPC pros to efficiently run all aspects of their pay-per-click programs. Until now, its services have focused primarily on supporting PPC advertising on Google, Bing, and Facebook. 

Today, the company expands the scope of its Pay-Per-Click Management Suite to include core search marketing functions to help marketers tap the expanding presence of Amazon in the search landscape. The Optmyzr Rule Engine, a key component of the full PPC Management Suite will now allow search marketers and PPC pros to automate the most critical aspects of managing profitable ads on the Amazon platform. 

Marketers can use Rule Engine to manage bids and keywords for Amazon Advertising campaigns, while also being able to toggle ads on or off with great ease - all from the same platform used to manage Google and Bing PPC programs. Using prebuilt recipes and one-click optimizations, marketers can readily incorporate Amazon ads management into their portfolio of services via Optmyzr. 

“The Optmyzr team continually seeks to remove complexity and create opportunities for today’s PPC marketers,” said Frederick Vallaeys, co-founding CEO of Optmyzr. “With Amazon now among the fastest growing ad systems in the world and the make-or-break holiday shopping season around the corner, PPC pros and agencies can bring greater depth and value to the clients they serve. We provide powerful automation tools that take the native automations inherent in Google, Bing, and now Amazon to new levels, turning PPC pros into marketing rockstars.”

The source for Amazon’s ranking as third largest share of net US digital ad revenue is a 2019 report by eMarketer, which compared share of revenue between Google, Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, and Verizon. The report also concluded that digital ad spending will surpass traditional ad spending in 2019. Digital ad spending includes social, mobile, video platforms and other digital channels.

Attachment

Joe Thornton
Aimclear
612-355-9692
joet@aimclear.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:58pPERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:57pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – DBD
GL
02:56pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in CannTrust Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CTST
GL
02:55pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : to open regional hub in Dallas, resulting in 3,000 jobs
AQ
02:54pAUTOLIV INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:53pPRIMO WATER : Summertime Ice Hacks We Love
PU
02:53pRSA INSURANCE : Pricing of £350,000,000 1.625% senior notes
PU
02:48pDIGITAL REALTY TRUST : Our Promise of Five Nines Uptime During California's Potential Blackouts
PU
02:48pCBDMD, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02:46pHOME DEPOT : Cuts Sales Forecast--Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PANDORA AS : PANDORA : Recovery signs boost jeweller Pandora despite profit drop
2MEDARTIS HOLDING AG : MEDARTIS : announces half-year 2019 results
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Elanco to become No.2 in animal health with $7.6 billion Bayer deal
4BAIDU : Baidu Warns on Advertising Business -- WSJ
5NATIONAL GRID PLC : Ofgem Launches Investigation Into Aug. 9 Power Cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group