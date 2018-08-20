Optoelectronics in the Global Automotive Market - Forecast to 2025: High Demand and Increasing Sales of Luxury and Ultra-Luxury Vehicles is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Optoelectronics Market for Automotive by Devices, Application, Vehicle, EV Type, Aftermarket, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive optoelectronics market is estimated to be USD 3.88 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 9.80 billion by 2025.

The increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles would drive the growth of automotive optoelectronics market. However, the high cost of raw material is inhibiting the growth of the automotive optoelectronics market.

The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive optoelectronics market from 2018 to 2025. The increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers on R&D activities to enhance the safety and lighting application is fostering the growth of the automotive optoelectronics market.

The North American market for EV segment is estimated to have the largest share, by value, of the automotive optoelectronics market during the forecast period. Increasing number of optoelectronics components in EVs, coupled with the high demand for safety features, is likely to drive the North American EV optoelectronics market. The manufacturers of EVs have introduced a variety EVs, thereby pushing the growth of the optoelectronics market.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by value, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The increase in installation of LED for various safety applications in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and others would drive the automotive optoelectronics market in the region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Application

7 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Devices

8 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Market Channel

10 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Electric Vehicle

11 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

Texas Instruments

Hella

Osram

Vishay

Broadcom

Grupo Antolin

Koito Manufacturing

Koninklijke Philips

Stanley Electric

Magneti Marelli

Renesas

Excellence Optoelectronics

Fosp Optoelectronics

San'an Optoelectronics

Foryard Optoelectronics

Sharp Corporation

Sony Corporation

Selectronic

Zizala Lichtsysteme

Isocom Components

Merck

Jenoptik

Varroc Lighting

Endicott Research

Osi Optoelectronics

Proton-Orel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lh7rqd/optoelectronics?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180820005249/en/