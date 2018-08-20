Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optoelectronics in the Global Automotive Market - Forecast to 2025: High Demand and Increasing Sales of Luxury and Ultra-Luxury Vehicles is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 07:25am EDT

The "Optoelectronics Market for Automotive by Devices, Application, Vehicle, EV Type, Aftermarket, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The automotive optoelectronics market is estimated to be USD 3.88 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.13% during the forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 9.80 billion by 2025.

The increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles would drive the growth of automotive optoelectronics market. However, the high cost of raw material is inhibiting the growth of the automotive optoelectronics market.

The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by value, of the automotive optoelectronics market from 2018 to 2025. The increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers on R&D activities to enhance the safety and lighting application is fostering the growth of the automotive optoelectronics market.

The North American market for EV segment is estimated to have the largest share, by value, of the automotive optoelectronics market during the forecast period. Increasing number of optoelectronics components in EVs, coupled with the high demand for safety features, is likely to drive the North American EV optoelectronics market. The manufacturers of EVs have introduced a variety EVs, thereby pushing the growth of the optoelectronics market.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by value, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The increase in installation of LED for various safety applications in countries such as China, India, Thailand, and others would drive the automotive optoelectronics market in the region.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Application

7 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Devices

8 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Vehicle Type

9 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Market Channel

10 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Electric Vehicle

11 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

  • Texas Instruments
  • Hella
  • Osram
  • Vishay
  • Broadcom
  • Grupo Antolin
  • Koito Manufacturing
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • Stanley Electric
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Renesas
  • Excellence Optoelectronics
  • Fosp Optoelectronics
  • San'an Optoelectronics
  • Foryard Optoelectronics
  • Sharp Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Selectronic
  • Zizala Lichtsysteme
  • Isocom Components
  • Merck
  • Jenoptik
  • Varroc Lighting
  • Endicott Research
  • Osi Optoelectronics
  • Proton-Orel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lh7rqd/optoelectronics?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:39pCHEETAH MOBILE : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
PR
01:39pGLOBAL SERVERLESS ARCHITECTURE MARKET 2018-2023 : The Elimination of the Need to Manage Servers; Thereby Reducing Infrastructure Costs, is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
01:39pBROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING : to Sell Battery Park to Ventas
DJ
01:38pInvitation to presentation of Better Collective’s interim report Q2 2018
GL
01:36pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (EPF)
PU
01:36pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (KWAP)
PU
01:36pIJM BHD : Changes in Substantial Shareholdings (LTH)
PU
01:36pSEMGROUP : Enters High-Value Transaction and Continues to Execute Toward Balance Sheet Leverage Goals
PU
01:36pFARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:36pGLOBAL ENERGY RESOURCES INTL : Announcements and Notices - List of Directors and Their Role and Function
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROCHE HOLDING LTD. : ROCHE : Alecensa latest beneficiary of faster China drug approvals
2DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. : Trade war puts new strains on America Inc's factories in China
3ATLANTIA : ATLANTIA : Shares in Italy's Atlantia indicated down in pre-open trade
4CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China shifts to Iranian tankers to keep oil flowing amid U.S. san..
5MULBERRY GROUP PLC : MULBERRY : warns on profit from House of Fraser

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.