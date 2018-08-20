Optoelectronics in the Global Automotive Market - Forecast to 2025: High Demand and Increasing Sales of Luxury and Ultra-Luxury Vehicles is a Major Driver - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Optoelectronics
Market for Automotive by Devices, Application, Vehicle, EV Type,
Aftermarket, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has
The automotive optoelectronics market is estimated to be USD 3.88
billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.13% during the
forecast period, to reach a market size of USD 9.80 billion by 2025.
The increasing sales of luxury and ultra-luxury vehicles would drive the
growth of automotive optoelectronics market. However, the high cost of
raw material is inhibiting the growth of the automotive optoelectronics
market.
The passenger car segment is estimated to be the largest segment, by
value, of the automotive optoelectronics market from 2018 to 2025. The
increasing focus of vehicle manufacturers on R&D activities to enhance
the safety and lighting application is fostering the growth of the
automotive optoelectronics market.
The North American market for EV segment is estimated to have the
largest share, by value, of the automotive optoelectronics market during
the forecast period. Increasing number of optoelectronics components in
EVs, coupled with the high demand for safety features, is likely to
drive the North American EV optoelectronics market. The manufacturers of
EVs have introduced a variety EVs, thereby pushing the growth of the
optoelectronics market.
The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR, by
value, during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The increase in
installation of LED for various safety applications in countries such as
China, India, Thailand, and others would drive the automotive
optoelectronics market in the region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Application
7 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Devices
8 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Vehicle Type
9 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Market Channel
10 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Electric Vehicle
11 Automotive Optoelectronics Market, By Region
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
-
Hella
-
Vishay
-
Osram
-
Vishay
-
Broadcom
-
Grupo Antolin
-
San'an Optoelectronics
-
Sharp Corporation
-
Selectronic
-
Isocom Components
-
Jenoptik
-
Endicott Research
-
Proton-Orel
-
San'an Optoelectronics
-
Foryard Optoelectronics
-
Sharp Corporation
-
Sony Corporation
-
Selectronic
-
Zizala Lichtsysteme
-
Isocom Components
-
Merck
-
Jenoptik
-
Varroc Lighting
-
Endicott Research
-
Osi Optoelectronics
-
Proton-Orel
