Optomec : Delivers 500th Industrial 3D Printer

Increased Adoption in both Metal and Electronics Additive Manufacturing

Optomec, Inc., a privately-held supplier of proprietary Additive Manufacturing equipment and software, today announced it has delivered its 500th Industrial 3D printer. The machine is installed at a division of General Electric, which now counts more than 20 Optomec systems in use across GE business units including aviation, healthcare, power, and oil & gas.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005878/en/

Optomec, which provides additive manufacturing solutions for both metals and electronics, delivers its 500th industrial 3D printer, an Aerosol Jet system for use at a division of General Electric. (Photo: Business Wire)

For 20 years, Optomec has been at the forefront in delivering Additive Manufacturing (AM) solutions targeted at industry’s most challenging needs. The company has invested more than $50 million developing its proprietary solutions for 3D Printed Metal and 3D Printed Electronics, resulting in a comprehensive Intellectual Property portfolio that includes more than 60 patents issued and a wealth of enabling materials and process knowledge.

Optomec’s installed base of 500 Industrial 3D printers includes more than 200 LENS® machines for 3D Printed Metal, where Optomec was first to market with a DED (Directed Energy Deposition) based solution. These metal printers are used for a range of high ROI production applications including short-run manufacturing, upfront wear coatings and rebuild of worn or damaged components. The solution compares favorably versus other metal printing solutions such as powder bed fusion and binder jetting.

Additionally, Optomec has fielded almost 300 of its patented Aerosol Jet® systems for 3D printed electronics. These machines are used in production for applications including high-density 3D semiconductor packaging and directly integrated 3D antenna and sensors, for industry leaders in consumer electronics, medical device and mil-aero markets.

In addition to GE, Optomec customers include Samsung, Lockheed, Panasonic, Siemens, Honeywell, United Technologies, Northrop, NASA and the US Navy, Army and Air Force. The Company has users in more than two dozen countries across North America, Europe and Asia.

Dave Ramahi, Optomec CEO, commented: “We are proud to have delivered our 500th Industrial 3D printer, and appreciate the confidence that our customers have shown in our products as we have now surpassed more than $250 million in cumulative sales.” He added, “We are seeing increased industrial adoption across target applications in both metals and electronics, which will lead to a continued acceleration in growth.”

About Optomec: Optomec is a privately held, technology-rich supplier of industrialized additive manufacturing solutions that include Equipment, Software, and Digital Products. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for Printed Electronics and LENS 3D Printers for Metal Components are used by industry to reduce production costs and improve product performance. With more than 500 installations, the company has a global customer base of industry-leading manufacturers in Electronics, Life Sciences, Energy, Aerospace and Defense. For more information about Optomec, please visit: www.optomec.com

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191105005878/en/