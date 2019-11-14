Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optomec : Extends Production Runtimes for 3D Printed Electronics Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:40pm EST

Aerosol Jet’s 8-hour Runtime Provides Higher Throughput and Lower Cost Per Part

Optomec, a leading, privately-held global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing equipment and software, today announced that its Aerosol Jet print engine has been upgraded to operate with an uninterrupted 8-hour runtime. The solution enables full shift operation to better meet the needs of current and next-generation electronics manufacturing across a broad range of industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191114005918/en/

Aerosol Jet HD System. Photo courtesy of Optomec, Inc.

Aerosol Jet HD System. Photo courtesy of Optomec, Inc.

This latest development will be the focus of Optomec’s presence at the IDTechEx Printed Electronics Show in Santa Clara from November 20-21, 2019, where it will be exhibiting (Booth C11). In addition, Bryan Germann, Product Manager for Aerosol Jet will be making a technical presentation titled: Materials and Process Development of Aerosol Jet Production Applications on November 21, 2019.

“We’ve optimized the mist delivery mechanisms to enable the Aerosol Jet print engine to operate continuously for a full 8-hour shift. This advance, along with Aerosol Jet’s material deposition versatility, make the system ideal for high-volume 3D advanced semiconductor packaging, as well as manufacturing of 3D antenna, sensors, and circuitry. The solution is enabling for a wide range of smart mobile devices, automotive and medical applications as well as a host of other electronics and wearable products,” said Bryan Germann, Product Manager, Aerosol Jet.

The Optomec Aerosol Jet print engine can now run up to 8 hours continuously without operator intervention while maintaining minimal variation in mass output. This directly correlates to high stability for printed line width and line-height as well as the resulting electrical performance (i.e., resistance of conductive traces).

Optomec's Aerosol Jet technology is offered as a complete production solution enabling 3D printed electronics applications, but the print engine can also be sold separately as a scalable solution to be integrated into customers’ own automation solutions. Digital products, such as Process Recipes, are also available to speed up integration into production.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec, visit http://optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pChina Gold International Reports 2019 Third Quarter Financial Results
GL
06:05pSphere 3D Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results
GL
06:03pBlue federal credit union enters new multi-year partnership with budweiser events center at the ranch
GL
06:01pENERPAC TOOL GROUP : Provides Update on Long-Term Strategy and Multi-Year Financial Targets at Investor Day
BU
06:01pQUIDEL : to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
06:01pGlobal Vehicle Scanner Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Adoption of IoT by End-Users to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
06:00pSonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter FY 2020 Financial Results
GL
05:58pShawcor Announces Letter of Intent to Provide Pipe Coating Services for the Proposed Payara Project
GL
05:58pS&P GLOBAL : RadNet Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600
PR
05:57pGENERAL MOLY : Expects to Report Quarterly Financial Results Next Week
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : Amazon trims German delivery charges for groceries
3NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : 3Q Net Profit, Revenue Rose
53I GROUP PLC : 3I : Private equity firm 3i posts 10% half-year return

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group