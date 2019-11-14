Optomec : Extends Production Runtimes for 3D Printed Electronics Solutions

Aerosol Jet’s 8-hour Runtime Provides Higher Throughput and Lower Cost Per Part

Optomec, a leading, privately-held global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing equipment and software, today announced that its Aerosol Jet print engine has been upgraded to operate with an uninterrupted 8-hour runtime. The solution enables full shift operation to better meet the needs of current and next-generation electronics manufacturing across a broad range of industries.

Aerosol Jet HD System. Photo courtesy of Optomec, Inc.

This latest development will be the focus of Optomec’s presence at the IDTechEx Printed Electronics Show in Santa Clara from November 20-21, 2019, where it will be exhibiting (Booth C11). In addition, Bryan Germann, Product Manager for Aerosol Jet will be making a technical presentation titled: Materials and Process Development of Aerosol Jet Production Applications on November 21, 2019.

“We’ve optimized the mist delivery mechanisms to enable the Aerosol Jet print engine to operate continuously for a full 8-hour shift. This advance, along with Aerosol Jet’s material deposition versatility, make the system ideal for high-volume 3D advanced semiconductor packaging, as well as manufacturing of 3D antenna, sensors, and circuitry. The solution is enabling for a wide range of smart mobile devices, automotive and medical applications as well as a host of other electronics and wearable products,” said Bryan Germann, Product Manager, Aerosol Jet.

The Optomec Aerosol Jet print engine can now run up to 8 hours continuously without operator intervention while maintaining minimal variation in mass output. This directly correlates to high stability for printed line width and line-height as well as the resulting electrical performance (i.e., resistance of conductive traces).

Optomec's Aerosol Jet technology is offered as a complete production solution enabling 3D printed electronics applications, but the print engine can also be sold separately as a scalable solution to be integrated into customers’ own automation solutions. Digital products, such as Process Recipes, are also available to speed up integration into production.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec, visit http://optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec.

