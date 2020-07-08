Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optomec : Offers ROI Assessment for Automated Turbine Blade Repair

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

New ROI Calculator Leverages Optomec’s Experience Remanufacturing 10 Million Turbine Blades; Helps Customers Justify Capital Equipment Cost

Optomec -- a leading, privately-held global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing solutions, today announced a new tool that calculates the payback of automated laser cladding equipment for gas turbine maintenance and repair operations (MRO). The tool was developed for Optomec by Mr. Terry VanderWert PE, a laser processing expert in the aerospace, aviation, medical and power industries, and leverages Optomec’s deep, real-world experience remanufacturing 10 million industrial turbine blades.

The MRO ROI calculator is designed to help customers repairing gas turbine components gain deeper insight into the cost savings associated with moving to an automated process. It builds on research conducted for Optomec’s white paper: The Business Case for Automated Laser Cladding in Aviation Component Repair: Five Lessons Learned.

Gathering customer-specific data in key areas, the tool enables Optomec to produce a full report that calculates the cost savings of automated laser cladding versus the customer’s incumbent process, which is usually manual TIG welding. In addition to ROI, the calculator also estimates cost per part, payback period, net present value and internal rate of return.

“Despite the fact that many MROs have moved to automated processes, the majority of turbine and compressor blade repair is still done manually today,” said Mr. Mike Dean, Marketing Director at Optomec. “In our work with customers, we recognized that a wide range of factors contribute to building the business case for automated laser cladding and that is why we felt the need to develop this tool. With our ROI calculator we can help more MROs understand the real value and impact automation can have. In addition to the cost savings, there are huge benefits in terms of higher repeatability and superior metallurgy from automated laser cladding.”

Optomec has unmatched expertise in gas turbine MRO for the energy and aviation markets. With more than 100 installed systems around the world, Optomec’s automated laser cladding capabilities are certified in 15 countries and used by virtually all major manufacturers of aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines. Optomec systems have repaired more than 10 million components. Click here for the MRO ROI analysis.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS/Huffman 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec, visit https://optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec.
AutoClad is a common trademark of Optomec, Inc.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:48pRFA Supports EPA's Proposed ‘Anti-Backsliding' Determination, but Says Agency Used ‘Outdated and Unreliable' Modeling
PU
12:48pVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Half-year liquidity contract statement for Veolia Environnement for 30/06/2020
PU
12:47pOCHIN : and California Telehealth Network Awarded $2M to Improve Telehealth Access Nationwide
PR
12:47pU.S. Supreme Court Upholds Trump Administration's Exemptions to Contraceptive Mandate
GL
12:46pPURATION : PURA Confirms New Cannabis Cultivation Spinoff and Planned Dividend
PR
12:45pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Ademi & O'Reilly, LLP Investigates whether National General Holdings Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Allstate
PR
12:43pCOVID-19 RELIEF : Mercury Insurance Extends Identity Fraud Resolution Services Coverage to Include Relatives Outside of the Insured Residence
PU
12:43pDYNATRACE : Monitoring of Kubernetes Infrastructure for day 2 operations
PU
12:43pMEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES :  Strong business activity for the first half of 2020 (unaudited figures)
PU
12:43pDams against tsunamis? Governmental economy support packages
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC : Boohoo reviews British supply chain after factory report fallout
2Nokia shares fall on concerns over potential loss of Verizon business
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA : JP Morgan is Neutral
4MAN SE : MAN Truck & Bus Names Andreas Tostmann as Executive Board Chairman
5MERCK KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: EU secures potential COVID-19 drugs from Roche, Germany's Merck - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group