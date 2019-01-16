Optomec : Partners with Phillips Federal to Bring Metal Additive Manufacturing Repair Solutions to U.S. Government Agencies

Optomec, a global leader in production-grade additive manufacturing
solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement
with Phillips Federal. The agreement will enable Phillips Federal to
resell the Optomec Laser Engineered Net Shaping (LENS) systems to U.S.
government facilities. The Optomec LENS® family offers a full
range of additive manufacturing solutions for creating, enhancing and
repairing metal components using high-powered lasers to build structures
layer by layer directly from powdered metals, alloys, ceramics or
composites.
“The agreement enables Phillips to continue to provide the best additive
manufacturing solutions to maintain the readiness of the military and
advance the research and development of new innovations and ideas
throughout our government,” said Mr. John Harrison, Vice President of
Phillips Federal. “We’ve seen an increase in the demand for additive
manufacturing solutions and our partnership with Optomec will allow us
to continue to offer a full range of solutions.”
Optomec LENS systems use a form of metal 3D printing known as Directed
Energy Deposition (DED), which is complementary to the more common form
of metal printing called Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), or Selective Laser
Melting (SLM). Using DED, LENS is able to print full parts at a fraction
of the time and cost of systems based on PBF/SLM, yet with better
material and mechanical properties and less material waste.
Additionally, LENS is uniquely able to add metal to existing parts for
repair and coating applications that cost-effectively extend the useful
life of components.
“Our partnership with Phillips Federal will take the LENS technology to
U.S. government facilities enabling them to achieve multiple strategic
objectives. Additive manufacturing technology will improve maintenance
and repair operations, get equipment operational faster, and improve
supply chain capability all at significantly lower cost than traditional
methods,” said Mr. Jamie Hanson, VP of Business Development at Optomec.
“Phillips has a very long and successful track record of working closely
with customers to achieve their objectives, and together with Optomec,
we expect to make a significant impact.”
About Phillips Federal
With more than 70 years of experience, Phillips Federal is the largest
supplier of manufacturing equipment to the U.S. government, providing
access to the newest technologies, representing the most respected
brands, and offering unparalleled engineering expertise in both
traditional and additive manufacturing.
About Optomec
Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of additive
manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for
printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used
by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together,
these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of
functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals
and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers
around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics,
energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information
about Optomec, visit http://optomec.com.
LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of
Sandia National Laboratories. Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of
Optomec Inc.
