Optomec : Partners with Phillips Federal to Bring Metal Additive Manufacturing Repair Solutions to U.S. Government Agencies

Optomec LENS family of Metal 3D Printing Solutions will be accessible via the GSA – the U.S. Government Purchasing Portal

Optomec, a global leader in production-grade additive manufacturing solutions, today announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with Phillips Federal. The agreement will enable Phillips Federal to resell the Optomec Laser Engineered Net Shaping (LENS) systems to U.S. government facilities. The Optomec LENS® family offers a full range of additive manufacturing solutions for creating, enhancing and repairing metal components using high-powered lasers to build structures layer by layer directly from powdered metals, alloys, ceramics or composites.

“The agreement enables Phillips to continue to provide the best additive manufacturing solutions to maintain the readiness of the military and advance the research and development of new innovations and ideas throughout our government,” said Mr. John Harrison, Vice President of Phillips Federal. “We’ve seen an increase in the demand for additive manufacturing solutions and our partnership with Optomec will allow us to continue to offer a full range of solutions.”

Optomec LENS systems use a form of metal 3D printing known as Directed Energy Deposition (DED), which is complementary to the more common form of metal printing called Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), or Selective Laser Melting (SLM). Using DED, LENS is able to print full parts at a fraction of the time and cost of systems based on PBF/SLM, yet with better material and mechanical properties and less material waste. Additionally, LENS is uniquely able to add metal to existing parts for repair and coating applications that cost-effectively extend the useful life of components.

“Our partnership with Phillips Federal will take the LENS technology to U.S. government facilities enabling them to achieve multiple strategic objectives. Additive manufacturing technology will improve maintenance and repair operations, get equipment operational faster, and improve supply chain capability all at significantly lower cost than traditional methods,” said Mr. Jamie Hanson, VP of Business Development at Optomec. “Phillips has a very long and successful track record of working closely with customers to achieve their objectives, and together with Optomec, we expect to make a significant impact.”

About Phillips Federal

With more than 70 years of experience, Phillips Federal is the largest supplier of manufacturing equipment to the U.S. government, providing access to the newest technologies, representing the most respected brands, and offering unparalleled engineering expertise in both traditional and additive manufacturing.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of additive manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec, visit http://optomec.com.

