Optomec : Releases AutoCLAD Additive Repair Automation Software Across LENS Products

Vision and Toolpath Software offers automated Feature Detection and Distortion Compensation

Optomec - a leading, privately-held global supplier of production-grade additive manufacturing equipment and software today announced it has integrated its Huffman brand AutoCLAD vision system with its traditional LENS metal 3D printer family. AutoCLAD is a proprietary integrated vision and software system that generates a custom toolpath for each part prior to processing. Originally developed for the Huffman brand, the system has been used in production extensively by major manufacturers and servicers of aircraft engines and industrial gas turbines to restore worn or damaged components. Adding this capability to the LENS brand of solutions will enable customers to use automated DED for the repair of reactive metals like titanium in a controlled, argon atmosphere. It also brings the AutoCLAD technology to hybrid Additive Manufacturing--combining additive manufacturing and machining capabilities in a single system. Optomec will be discussing this development in more detail at FormNext in Frankfurt, Germany from November 19 - 22 (Hall 12, Booth C61).

AutoCLAD images the part and then automatically adapts and modifies the toolpath and DED parameters for each individual part based on variations in orientation, dimension, and shape. It not only adjusts the toolpath for variation, but it also adapts laser power to reduce the heat input into thinner areas, which drastically reduces the heat-affected zone (HAZ) of the finished part. Finally, by fine-tuning the toolpath for the individual part, a smaller overbuild is achieved which significantly reduces the final machining time after the additive manufacturing process.

“This latest enhancement combines three important technologies developed by Optomec into a single system. Combining the capabilities of AutoCLAD with Optomec’s industry-leading controlled atmosphere technology and hybrid manufacturing solutions enables the processing of reactive metals without oxidation, and allows Additive Manufacturing and machining in a single system. No other company has this combination, in fact, no one has software like AutoCLAD,” said Mike Dean, Marketing Director at Optomec. “We see this as a big win for customers who want to use DED for the repair of titanium components as well as anyone doing repetitive part repair in industries such as oil and gas, mining, and tool and die.”

The AutoCLAD system is available immediately as an upgrade for all Optomec LENS systems that use the Siemens 840D controller, which includes the LENS CS 600, CS 800, CS 1500, and MTS 860 machines. Please contact Optomec for more information.

About Optomec

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the electronics, energy, life sciences and aerospace industries. For more information about Optomec, visit http://optomec.com.

LENS is a registered trademark of Sandia National Labs; Aerosol Jet is a registered trademark of Optomec.

