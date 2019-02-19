Log in
Optomec Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Printing Systems at Flexible Electronics Conference

02/19/2019 | 01:30pm EST

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics, announced today that the company will showcase its Aerosol Jet systems for 3D production-grade printed electronics at the FLEX Mems and Sensors Technical conference and expo, held this week at the Hyatt Regency in Monterey, California. Optomec will be in booth # 3011. In addition to the exhibition, Dr. Kurt Christenson, Optomec Senior Scientist, will deliver a presentation titled “Fitting the Function into the Form” in the TechTalks afternoon Session at 3 pm on Tuesday, February 19.

In his presentation, Dr. Christenson will discuss how Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) are driven by the need to fit an electrical function into a convenient and often an aesthetic form. In FHE, electrical components and interconnects need to be added to rigid 3D surfaces or flexible substrates that are later bent when put in place. Aerosol Jet technology offers a means of printing conductors and attaching discrete ICs, passives, LEDs, sensors, etc. to 3D and flex substrates. Dr. Christenson’s talk will discuss the techniques and materials necessary to create 3D and flexible circuits using Aerosol Jet technology including discussions of design rules, materials, current limitations and plans to overcome those limitations. For more information on Aerosol Jet for Printed Electronics, click here.

From fundamental materials to applications, Flex 2019 delivers sessions packed with valuable intel from more than 120 industry thought leaders and researchers. Professionals in the flexible, hybrid and printed electronics field come to network with customers, industry colleagues, academia, suppliers, and partners on the show floor, and to learn about the latest technology developments through interactive discussions and product demonstrations. For more information on the event, click here.

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.

LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia National Laboratories.
Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered trademarks of Optomec Inc.

Twitter- https://twitter.com/optomecinc
Facebook- www.facebook.com/optomec
LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/optomec


© Business Wire 2019
