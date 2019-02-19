Optomec Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Printing Systems at Flexible Electronics Conference

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive
manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics, announced today that
the company will showcase its Aerosol Jet systems for 3D
production-grade printed electronics at the FLEX Mems and Sensors
Technical conference and expo, held this week at the Hyatt Regency in
Monterey, California. Optomec will be in booth # 3011. In addition to
the exhibition, Dr. Kurt Christenson, Optomec Senior Scientist, will
deliver a presentation titled “Fitting the Function into the Form” in
the TechTalks afternoon Session at 3 pm on Tuesday, February 19.
In his presentation, Dr. Christenson will discuss how Flexible Hybrid
Electronics (FHE) are driven by the need to fit an electrical function
into a convenient and often an aesthetic form. In FHE, electrical
components and interconnects need to be added to rigid 3D surfaces or
flexible substrates that are later bent when put in place. Aerosol Jet
technology offers a means of printing conductors and attaching discrete
ICs, passives, LEDs, sensors, etc. to 3D and flex substrates. Dr.
Christenson’s talk will discuss the techniques and materials necessary
to create 3D and flexible circuits using Aerosol Jet technology
including discussions of design rules, materials, current limitations
and plans to overcome those limitations. For more information on Aerosol
Jet for Printed Electronics, click
here.
From fundamental materials to applications, Flex 2019 delivers
sessions packed with valuable intel from more than 120 industry thought
leaders and researchers. Professionals in the flexible, hybrid and
printed electronics field come to network with customers, industry
colleagues, academia, suppliers, and partners on the show floor, and to
learn about the latest technology developments through interactive
discussions and product demonstrations. For more information on the
event, click
here.
Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive
Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems
for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are
used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance.
Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest
spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to
structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300
marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in
the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.
LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia
National Laboratories.
Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered
trademarks of Optomec Inc.
