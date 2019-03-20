Optomec : Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Printing Systems at LOPEC Printed Electronics Conference

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive
manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics announced today that
the company will showcase its Aerosol Jet systems for 3D
production-grade printed electronics at the LOPEC Exhibition and
conference, held this week at the Messe München in Germany. Optomec will
be in booth # B0-508. In addition to the exhibition, Mr. Kyle Homan,
Aerosol Jet Applications Engineer, will deliver a presentation titled
“Aerosol Jet Printing of Film Heaters in 3D” in the Smart and Hybrid
systems track.
In his presentation, Mr. Homan will present results of Aerosol Jet
printed heaters on structural metals, including stainless steel and
aluminum. He will discuss how printing heater circuits directly on to
non-planar surfaces is expected to cost up to 75% less than traditional
heater attachment via flex or drawn circuits applied to parts. The
attachment of Flex or drawn wire bent into the appropriate shape or
shapes is a very manually intensive and costly process. Mr. Homan will
explain how through direct printing of conformal heaters, the object’s
temperature uniformity and heat zone control is improved, while
eliminating manual assembly and adhesive layers. For more information on
Aerosol Jet for Printed Electronics, click
here.
LOPEC (Large-area, Organic & Printed Electronics Convention)
is the leading European trade fair for printed electronics. It
encompasses every facet of this emerging technology, covering the entire
value chain—from research and development to specific applications. It
is the leading global platform in the industry and provides support in
every aspect of the industry, from application to research. For more
information on the event, click
here.
Optomec is
a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive
Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed
electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by
industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these
unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional
materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even
biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around
the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy,
Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.
