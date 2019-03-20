Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Optomec : Showcases Aerosol Jet 3D Printing Systems at LOPEC Printed Electronics Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 06:18am EDT

Optomec, a leading global supplier of production grade additive manufacturing systems for 3D printed electronics announced today that the company will showcase its Aerosol Jet systems for 3D production-grade printed electronics at the LOPEC Exhibition and conference, held this week at the Messe München in Germany. Optomec will be in booth # B0-508. In addition to the exhibition, Mr. Kyle Homan, Aerosol Jet Applications Engineer, will deliver a presentation titled “Aerosol Jet Printing of Film Heaters in 3D” in the Smart and Hybrid systems track.

In his presentation, Mr. Homan will present results of Aerosol Jet printed heaters on structural metals, including stainless steel and aluminum. He will discuss how printing heater circuits directly on to non-planar surfaces is expected to cost up to 75% less than traditional heater attachment via flex or drawn circuits applied to parts. The attachment of Flex or drawn wire bent into the appropriate shape or shapes is a very manually intensive and costly process. Mr. Homan will explain how through direct printing of conformal heaters, the object’s temperature uniformity and heat zone control is improved, while eliminating manual assembly and adhesive layers. For more information on Aerosol Jet for Printed Electronics, click here.

LOPEC (Large-area, Organic & Printed Electronics Convention) is the leading European trade fair for printed electronics. It encompasses every facet of this emerging technology, covering the entire value chain—from research and development to specific applications. It is the leading global platform in the industry and provides support in every aspect of the industry, from application to research. For more information on the event, click here.

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.

LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia National Laboratories.
Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered trademarks of Optomec Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:39aJACADA : Leading Mortgage Company Leverages Jacada to Drive Customer Service Automation
AQ
06:39aWHIE LABE : White Label Liquid Offers Custom CBD Oils to Meet Rapidly Growing Market Exceeding 10 Million U.S. Consumers
AQ
06:39aDais Reaffirms Future Revenue Growth and Launches Updated ConsERV Energy Recovery Ventilator Products
AQ
06:39aNOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Solidium invests in Nokian Tyres as production growth starts to kick in
AQ
06:39aSoOum Corps Management in Talks to Run Modern Nigerian Abattoir and Kick-start Viable Beef Trade and Distribution In The Country
AQ
06:39aYounan Properties Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of Merge Portfolio
AQ
06:39aTRINE ACQUISITION CORP : . Announces Closing of $261 Million Initial Public Offering
AQ
06:39aAEMETIS : Ethanol production, revenues up in 2018
AQ
06:39aALARIS ROYALTY CORP. : Declares March Dividend
AQ
06:39aYEXT : Announces Underwriter's Exercise of Option to Purchase 900,000 Additional Shares
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Second U.S. jury finds Bayer's Roundup caused cancer
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns of significant profit fall in 2019, seeks 12 b..
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Stakes rise for Boeing as EU, Canada step up scrutiny of 737 MAX after crashes
4INMARSAT : INMARSAT : Shares in Inmarsat jump on fresh bid approach
5CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.