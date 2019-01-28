Optomec : Showcases Production System for Electronics Packaging at IPC APEX Expo and Conference

Optomec announced today that the company will feature its Aerosol Jet HD system for electronics packaging at the IPC APEX Expo/conference this week. Highlighting its exhibition will be live demonstrations of the company’s Aerosol Jet HD 3D system. The IPC APEX conference will be held from January 29-31 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Optomec will be located in booth #2415.

The Aerosol Jet HD System is designed to address today’s most demanding electronics packaging challenges, including the increasing density of electronic components. The Aerosol Jet HD System is a compact, configurable production platform that can dispense a wide range of electronic materials with features as small as 20 microns. The system can also produce larger features, from 100’s of microns to millimeters, and print wide-area conformal coatings from 100 nanometers to 10’s of microns in thickness.

Throughout the duration of the expo, live demos of the Optomec Aerosol Jet HD System will be available in the Optomec booth. The Aerosol Jet HD System is based on Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet technology, a fine-feature material deposition solution used to directly print functional electronic circuitry and components onto low-temperature, non-planar substrates, without the need for masks, screens or subtractive post-processing. Based on the next-generation of Optomec’s production-proven Aerosol Jet print engine, coupled with in-line automation, the HD System can handle a variety of substrate sizes and compositions, providing high-resolution printed electronics for today’s most demanding advanced packaging applications such as 3D interconnects, conformal RF/EMI shielding, and precision micro-dispense of insulators and adhesives. In addition to the demos, examples of functional printed electronics by Optomec customers will also be on display.

The IPC APEX EXPO 2019 brings together professionals from around the world to participate in the Technical Conference, Exhibition, and Professional Development, Standards Development and Certification programs. These activities offer a wide range of education and networking opportunities that impact careers and companies by providing the knowledge, technical skills and best practices to address challenges facing the industry. For more information on the event, click here.

Optomec is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy, Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.

LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia National Laboratories. Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered trademarks of Optomec Inc.

