Optomec : Showcases Production System for Electronics Packaging at IPC APEX Expo and Conference

Optomec announced today that the company will feature its Aerosol Jet HD
system for electronics packaging at the IPC APEX Expo/conference this
week. Highlighting its exhibition will be live demonstrations of the
company’s Aerosol Jet HD 3D system. The IPC APEX conference will be held
from January 29-31 at the San Diego Convention Center in California.
Optomec will be located in booth #2415.
The Aerosol Jet HD System is designed to address today’s most demanding
electronics packaging challenges, including the increasing density of
electronic components. The Aerosol Jet HD System is a compact,
configurable production platform that can dispense a wide range of
electronic materials with features as small as 20 microns. The system
can also produce larger features, from 100’s of microns to millimeters,
and print wide-area conformal coatings from 100 nanometers to 10’s of
microns in thickness.
Throughout the duration of the expo, live demos of the Optomec Aerosol
Jet HD System will be available in the Optomec booth. The Aerosol Jet HD
System is based on Optomec's patented Aerosol Jet technology, a
fine-feature material deposition solution used to directly print
functional electronic circuitry and components onto low-temperature,
non-planar substrates, without the need for masks, screens or
subtractive post-processing. Based on the next-generation of Optomec’s
production-proven Aerosol Jet print engine, coupled with in-line
automation, the HD System can handle a variety of substrate sizes and
compositions, providing high-resolution printed electronics for today’s
most demanding advanced packaging applications such as 3D interconnects,
conformal RF/EMI shielding, and precision micro-dispense of insulators
and adhesives. In addition to the demos, examples of functional printed
electronics by Optomec customers will also be on display.
The IPC APEX EXPO 2019 brings together professionals from around the
world to participate in the Technical Conference, Exhibition, and
Professional Development, Standards Development and Certification
programs. These activities offer a wide range of education and
networking opportunities that impact careers and companies by providing
the knowledge, technical skills and best practices to address challenges
facing the industry. For more information on the event, click
here.
Optomec
is a privately-held, rapidly growing supplier of Additive
Manufacturing systems. Optomec’s patented Aerosol Jet Systems for printed
electronics and LENS 3D Printers for metal components are used by
industry to reduce product cost and improve performance. Together, these
unique printing solutions work with the broadest spectrum of functional
materials, ranging from electronic inks to structural metals and even
biological matter. Optomec has more than 300 marquee customers around
the world, targeting production applications in the Electronics, Energy,
Life Sciences and Aerospace industries.
LENS (Laser Engineered Net Shaping) is a registered trademark of Sandia
National Laboratories. Aerosol Jet and Optomec are registered trademarks
of Optomec Inc.
