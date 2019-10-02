Optum's Alison Nelson & Jonathan Linkous Of Partnership For Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine & Robotics In Healthcare, Headline The Final Program For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute
0
10/02/2019 | 08:44am EDT
Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, which is taking place at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from October 28-30, 2019.
The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute is the only national event focused on the tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement, to success in the new financial normal.
Keynote speakers include:
Alison Nelson, Senior Vice President for Optum Technology, Optum
Jonathan D. Linkous, MPA, FATA (Fellow of the American Telemedicine Association), Chief Executive Officer, The Partnership For Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine & Robotics In Healthcare (PATH)
The Institute will feature many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:
Richard G. Allen, Psy.D., BCBA-D, NCSP, Supervising Psychologist, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
Jeremy Blair, MBA, LMFT, Chief Executive Officer, WellStone
Jonathan Brown, Controller, Crossroads Health
Rick Crump, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, KineticXperience
Edie Didomenico-Weber, Director, Clinical & Program Informatics, AHRC, New York
Bryant Edgerton, Vice President, IDD Services North Carolina, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia
John Falsetti, Director of Information Services, Maryville Academy
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.