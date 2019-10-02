Optum's Alison Nelson & Jonathan Linkous Of Partnership For Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine & Robotics In Healthcare, Headline The Final Program For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute

Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, which is taking place at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from October 28-30, 2019.

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute is the only national event focused on the tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement, to success in the new financial normal.

Keynote speakers include:

Alison Nelson, Senior Vice President for Optum Technology, Optum

Jonathan D. Linkous, MPA, FATA (Fellow of the American Telemedicine Association), Chief Executive Officer, The Partnership For Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine & Robotics In Healthcare (PATH)

The Institute will feature many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:

Richard G. Allen, Psy.D., BCBA-D, NCSP, Supervising Psychologist, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Jeremy Blair, MBA, LMFT, Chief Executive Officer, WellStone Jonathan Brown, Controller, Crossroads Health Rick Crump, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, KineticXperience Edie Didomenico-Weber, Director, Clinical & Program Informatics, AHRC, New York Bryant Edgerton, Vice President, IDD Services North Carolina, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia John Falsetti, Director of Information Services, Maryville Academy Sandy Hall, LISW, LMSW, President, Lighthouse Telehealth LLC, Harbor Todd Harris, Ph.D., Executive Director of Autism Services, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Susanna Kramer, MA, Director of Performance Evaluation, Community Behavioral Health Betsy Lynam, Chief Program Officer, AHRC, New York Boyd H. Mark, Director of Telehealth Services, The Scott Center for Autism Treatment Daniel Openden, Ph.D., BCBA-D, President & Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) Jason Raines, MPA, SSBB, Chief Operating Officer, Haven Behavioral Hospital of Philadelphia Carolyn Spence, Chief Information Officer, Alexander Youth Network Larry Trenga, Vice President, IT, Wesley Family Services Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, Vice President, Clinical Care Services Autism, Magellan Health Saffron Wanger, MSHCA, CHCIO, CPHIMS, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Terros Health Katherine Wooten, LCSW, BCBA, Clinical Director – Corporate Programs, New Directions Ellie Zuehlke, MPH, Director, Community Benefit & Engagement, Allina Health

A complete list of featured speakers and faculty members are available online at https://technology.openminds.com/faculty/.A current institute attendee list is available online at https://technology.openminds.com/who-attends/.

Sessions include:

The final agenda is available online at https://technology.openminds.com/agenda/.

This year’s Institute features four special programs before and after the Institute:

Secure your registration now for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute and the executive seminars and summits with an all-access registration pass. Download our brochure here.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Related Articles

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com