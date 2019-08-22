OptumHealth's Mike Hammond To Keynote The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat

Gettysburg, Pa, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced Michael J. Hammond, MSM, Vice President, Product and Partnership Development at OptumHealth will present a keynote address at the The 2019 OPEN MINDS Executive Leadership Retreat. The institute will be held at the Wyndham Gettysburg Hotel in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania from September 9-12, 2019. Mr. Hammond’s keynote session, The Future Of Medicaid Managed Care: Building A Comprehensive Care Solution For The Complex Consumer Population, will take place on Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019.

This year’s Retreat will focus on strategy insights, business practice models, and personal resiliency tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal. Each day, sessions will be held throughout historic Gettysburg providing a unique learning experience and opportunities for attendees to take part in the history and culture of Gettysburg. The Retreat will include over 30 sessions, including didactic educational sessions; panel discussions with industry thought leaders; case model learning sessions featuring innovative organizations with guest speakers presenting their wide range of viewpoints.

In addition to the Retreat, OPEN MINDS will conduct the following executive summit and executive seminars:

Innovative Treatment Programs For Value-Based Partnerships: An OPEN MINDS Executive Summit & Showcase —Led by Ken Carr, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS, the focus of this summit is on exploring successful innovative treatment programs for consumers with complex support needs, including an overview of the trends driving new innovation in the health and human service market and a review of OPEN MINDS strategic framework for designing and launching sustainable treatment programs. The summit will also feature case study presentations on cutting-edge new clinical programs – including their design and keys to successful implementation and sustainability. The summit will conclude with a round table discussion on the strategic challenges to innovation for specialty provider organizations, which will feature all of the day’s case study presenters.

How To Develop A New Service Line: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Diversification Strategies, Feasibility Analysis, & Successful New Service Development —Led by John Talbot, Ph.D., Vice President, Corporate Strategy, Jefferson Center for Mental Health & Advisory Board Member, OPEN MINDS, this session will review everything you need to know about developing a new service line, and how to analyze current service lines and determine strategic options for diversification, a structured approach for selecting new services for your organization and ensuring they are financially sustainable, a target costing model for launching new services, and a structured service line feasibility analysis and development process.

Aligning Non-Profit Health & Human Service Boards For Sustainability With The New Market Landscape: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Governance Issues In The Time Of Changing Reimbursement Models & Charitable Care Rules —Led by Ray Wolfe, J.D., Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS and George Braunstein, RN, FACHE, Senior Associate, OPEN MINDS, this session will focus on how the changing health and human service market is creating a new landscape for non-profit management; the role of an effective board in a value-based market; and the trends in tax-exempt charitable status and their implications for financial reporting and fundraising.

Registration for this exclusive Retreat is available online at https://leadership.openminds.com/register/ . To learn more about the Retreat, visit our website: https://leadership.openminds.com/ .

