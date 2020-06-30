Log in
Opus Announces Kim Kopetz As President

06/30/2020 | 02:41pm EDT

PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Opus Board of Directors has unanimously approved Kim Kopetz, as the new President of Opus. Kopetz will be responsible for all Opus brands—Opus Agency, MAS, and Tencue, and will report directly to the Board. Kopetz takes the reins from Monte Wood, who is stepping down after 15 years of leading the agency. Wood will remain on the Opus Board.

Through a career spanning more than 20 years, Kopetz has been a leader in global experience and event marketing for both brands and agencies. Her ability to build high-performing teams has contributed to Opus' rapid and steady growth, earning Opus a perennial listing as one of the Inc. 5000 fastest growing private companies in America. Kopetz started her career at Opus in 1998 as a Senior Event Manager and has worked "almost every role possible within the agency." Most recently Kopetz was the agency's Chief Growth Officer, with direct ownership of strategy, business development, sales and account services, and marketing.

"The reason I believe so strongly in Opus is because I believe in the people. We have some of the best and brightest in the industry; a team that continually innovates in order to offer the best to our clients," Kopetz said. "I am very excited for the future of Opus. This is a new and unchartered time for our country, and for our industry. The strength of our leadership team will help us balance the core of what we do well and create the opportunity for what is possible and necessary within events and experiential marketing."

"Kim's long tenure at Opus, added to her client-side experience at Intel, is exactly the leadership Opus needs today and into the future," Grant Hammersley, Opus founder and Vice Chairman said. "She has built strong internal relationships and is a trusted advisor to our enterprise-level global accounts. We are ecstatic to have Kim lead the company and look forward to working with her as President."

About Opus Agency

Opus Agency is a strategic experiential marketing advisor to some of the world's most influential brands. We partner with our clients to create remarkable events around the world, tying unforgettable experiences to unmistakable business results. Every idea we implement is guided by our passion to drive our clients' business success. In the dynamic world of event marketing, Opus specializes in building fully integrated, highly effective teams to support our clients in the execution of their most critical events and experiential campaigns. Opus services over 70 global companies, including 13 of the 20 most valuable brands in the world – among them being Amazon, BMW, Google, Microsoft, and other innovative global leaders such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Softbank. To learn more, visit opusagency.com.

The Opus Collective is a family of collaborative brands offering integrated experience solutions. Built on a common foundation of integrity, our brands serve as a trusted partner to many of the world's most influential companies. The collective includes Opus Agency, MAS (www.maseventdesign.com), and Tencue (www.tencue.com).

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Opus has offices in Seattle, Boston, New York, London and Berkeley.

Erin O'Brien                                                                       
Opus                                                                                       
erin.obrien@opusteam.com 
(971) 223-0315

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opus-announces-kim-kopetz-as-president-301086212.html

SOURCE Opus Agency


© PRNewswire 2020
