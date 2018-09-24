Opus Interactive : Launches New Federal Cloud Services Offering from Iron Mountain’s Northern Virginia Data Center

The Woman-Owned Company Will Serve as a Preferred Provider of Retail Colocation and Public Sector Cloud Services at Iron Mountain’s FISMA High Facility

Opus Interactive, a leading provider of cloud hosting services, announces the selection of the Northern Virginia data center campus of Iron Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader for storage and information management services, to expand Opus Interactive’s footprint to the East Coast to provide enhanced custom cloud solutions to federal agencies and enterprises. Additionally, Opus becomes a preferred provider for cloud services, Infrastructure-as-a-Service and retail colocation services at Iron Mountain’s data center, which is located in Manassas, VA.

Opus Interactive’s East Coast expansion addresses the needs of customers seeking to improve latency and increase geographic redundancy. In addition, the Iron Mountain data center enables Opus to continue to expand services to government customers currently in the midst of digital transformation driven by data center optimization initiatives and the Modernizing Government Technology Act. Iron Mountain’s first 165,000-square-foot data center facility at its Manassas, VA campus is a FISMA High-Rated and Tier-III certified facility, enabling federal agencies to comply with government infrastructure efficiency initiatives.

“We’re excited for the opportunity in Virginia,” comments Shannon Hulbert, CEO, Opus Interactive. “After touring multiple facilities throughout the Northern Virginia market, we selected Iron Mountain because of their long-standing experience serving the public sector, DCOI-compliant campus, and reputation for impeccable service delivery to over 225,000 organizations around the world. As a preferred provider at the Manassas facility, OPUS provides differentiated cloud services and retail colocation to federal agencies and their partners thanks to more than 20 years of successful IT services delivery. We’re confident that the combination of our service offering, along with Iron Mountain’s facility, will enable government agencies to more easily fulfill the mandates required of them.”

“We are proud to support Opus Interactive’s public sector clients. Iron Mountain is well-positioned to help government agencies and government contractors with their digital transformation and the data center optimization initiative,” commented Michael J. Lewis, vice president and general manager of Iron Mountain Federal Solutions. “We have established long-term relationships with every cabinet-level federal agency and a successful track record. Iron Mountain’s data center business provides our federal customers with the ability to protect critical IT assets, while enabling complex IT modernization, DCOI compliance, and reduction of their carbon footprint.”

Northern Virginia is an optimal East Coast data center location for the Oregon-based company. Opus operates its cloud and colocation solutions in three key markets across the nation: Dallas, Texas; Northern Virginia, which carries 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic; and Hillsboro, Oregon, which is commonly referred to as the “Ashburn” of the West Coast. Opus’ East and West Coast locations now provide greater connectivity options with access to an experienced workforce and nearby submarine cable systems connecting North America to Europe and Asia, respectively. Further fortifying the strength of Opus’ cloud and connectivity service offering is access to diverse energy grids across its physical locations.

Iron Mountain Data Centers serves customers worldwide from 12 colocation facilities with a total footprint of more than 2.5 million gross square feet in four countries. The company’s Manassas data center, like all Iron Mountain data centers, offers a compliance framework to serve a wide range of regulated organizations, including SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and ISO 50001, along with NIST SP 800-53/FISMA High and support for DCOI and Executive Order 13693 governing renewable energy and energy efficiency for government data centers.

About Opus Interactive

Founded in 1996, OPUS Interactive has earned a reputation for custom IT solutions that fit unique requirements for security, scalability, cost, and future growth needs of its customers. An accredited member of the International Managed Services Provider Alliance, the Company operates from Tier III+ data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern Virginia. Through close partnerships with industry-leaders and a commitment to customer satisfaction, OPUS delivers custom solutions for Cloud Hosting & IaaS, Colocation, DRaaS & Backup, Object Storage, VDI, and Public Cloud Monitoring & Management.

OPUS Interactive is a woman and minority-owned enterprise that has worked closely with VMware and HPE partnership programs since 2005. With past performance that includes more than 20 years of proven results and current compliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SSAE 18 SOC 2, OPUS helps customers reduce cost and optimize resources using efficient operations. For more information please visit opusinteractive.com.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing solutions that include information management, digital transformation, secure storage, secure destruction, as well as data centers, cloud services and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com for more information.

