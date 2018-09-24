Opus Interactive : Launches New Federal Cloud Services Offering from Iron Mountain’s Northern Virginia Data Center

Opus
Interactive, a leading provider of cloud hosting services, announces
the selection of the Northern Virginia data center campus of Iron
Mountain Incorporated® (NYSE: IRM), the global leader for storage
and information management services, to expand Opus Interactive’s
footprint to the East Coast to provide enhanced custom cloud solutions
to federal agencies and enterprises. Additionally, Opus becomes a
preferred provider for cloud services, Infrastructure-as-a-Service and
retail colocation services at Iron Mountain’s data center, which is
located in Manassas, VA.
Opus Interactive’s East Coast expansion addresses the needs of customers
seeking to improve latency and increase geographic redundancy. In
addition, the Iron Mountain data center enables Opus to continue to
expand services to government customers currently in the midst of
digital transformation driven by data center optimization initiatives
and the Modernizing Government Technology Act. Iron Mountain’s first
165,000-square-foot data center facility at its Manassas, VA campus is a
FISMA High-Rated and Tier-III certified facility, enabling federal
agencies to comply with government infrastructure efficiency initiatives.
“We’re excited for the opportunity in Virginia,” comments Shannon
Hulbert, CEO, Opus Interactive. “After touring multiple facilities
throughout the Northern Virginia market, we selected Iron Mountain
because of their long-standing experience serving the public sector,
DCOI-compliant campus, and reputation for impeccable service delivery to
over 225,000 organizations around the world. As a preferred provider at
the Manassas facility, OPUS provides differentiated cloud services and
retail colocation to federal agencies and their partners thanks to more
than 20 years of successful IT services delivery. We’re confident that
the combination of our service offering, along with Iron Mountain’s
facility, will enable government agencies to more easily fulfill the
mandates required of them.”
“We are proud to support Opus Interactive’s public sector clients. Iron
Mountain is well-positioned to help government agencies and government
contractors with their digital transformation and the data center
optimization initiative,” commented Michael J. Lewis, vice president and
general manager of Iron Mountain Federal Solutions. “We have established
long-term relationships with every cabinet-level federal agency and a
successful track record. Iron Mountain’s data center business provides
our federal customers with the ability to protect critical IT assets,
while enabling complex IT modernization, DCOI compliance, and reduction
of their carbon footprint.”
Northern Virginia is an optimal East Coast data center location for the
Oregon-based company. Opus operates its cloud and colocation solutions
in three key markets across the nation: Dallas, Texas; Northern
Virginia, which carries 70 percent of the world’s internet traffic; and
Hillsboro, Oregon, which is commonly referred to as the “Ashburn” of the
West Coast. Opus’ East and West Coast locations now provide greater
connectivity options with access to an experienced workforce and nearby
submarine cable systems connecting North America to Europe and Asia,
respectively. Further fortifying the strength of Opus’ cloud and
connectivity service offering is access to diverse energy grids across
its physical locations.
Iron Mountain Data Centers serves customers worldwide from 12 colocation
facilities with a total footprint of more than 2.5 million gross square
feet in four countries. The company’s Manassas data center, like all
Iron Mountain data centers, offers a compliance framework to serve a
wide range of regulated organizations, including SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3,
PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, and ISO 50001, along with NIST SP
800-53/FISMA High and support for DCOI and Executive Order 13693
governing renewable energy and energy efficiency for government data
centers.
For more information about Opus Interactive, visit www.opusinteractive.com/.
About Opus Interactive
Founded in 1996, OPUS
Interactive has earned a reputation for custom IT solutions that fit
unique requirements for security, scalability, cost, and future growth
needs of its customers. An accredited member of the International
Managed Services Provider Alliance, the Company operates from Tier III+
data centers located in Hillsboro, Portland, Dallas, and Northern
Virginia. Through close partnerships with industry-leaders and a
commitment to customer satisfaction, OPUS delivers custom solutions for Cloud
Hosting & IaaS, Colocation,
DRaaS
& Backup, Object
Storage, VDI, and Public
Cloud Monitoring & Management.
OPUS Interactive is a woman and minority-owned enterprise that has
worked closely with VMware and HPE partnership programs since 2005. With
past performance that includes more than 20 years of proven results and
current compliance with PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SSAE 18 SOC 2, OPUS helps
customers reduce cost and optimize resources using efficient
operations. For more information please visit opusinteractive.com.
About Iron Mountain
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global
leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more
than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate
network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400
facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects
billions of valued assets, including critical business information,
highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts. Providing
solutions that include information
management, digital
transformation, secure
storage, secure
destruction, as well as data
centers, cloud
services and art
storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps customers lower cost and
risk, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and enable a more
digital way of working. Visit www.ironmountain.com
for more information.
