Opus International Consultants : Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

09/10/2019 | 12:12am EDT

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

10 September 2019 | Chloe Brigden

Te Reo Māori has been an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand since 1987, and is a taonga (unique cultural treasure) for all New Zealanders to enjoy.

All who learn te Reo Māori help to secure its future as a living, dynamic and rich language. As you learn, we come to appreciate that diversity is a key to unity.

The chosen theme for this year's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week is again 'Kia Kaha te Reo Māori' - 'Kia Kaha' is well understood in New Zealand English with its meaning of 'be strong'. We often talk about languages as if they are people - talking about wellbeing, language health, strength and revitalisation. So, when we say 'Kia Kaha te Reo Māori' we're saying - 'Let's make the Māori language strong'.

This year at WSP Opus, we're extending the theme to 'Kia kaha ake!' - or, 'give it a go!' Our aim is to encourage everyone to have a go at speaking Māori and to create a supportive environment for this to happen at our wāhi mahi (workplace). You might feel out of your comfort zone - but that's just part of learning something new.

Join us as we Kia kaha ake - give it a go!

Download our range of posters to hang in your wāhi mahi (workplace).

Disclaimer

Opus International Consultants Ltd. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 04:11:00 UTC
