Opus International Consultants : Te Wiki o te Reo Māori

Te Wiki o te Reo Māori
10 September 2019 | Chloe Brigden
Te Reo Māori has been an official language of Aotearoa New Zealand since 1987, and is a taonga (unique cultural treasure) for all New Zealanders to enjoy.
All who learn te Reo Māori help to secure its future as a living, dynamic and rich language. As you learn, we come to appreciate that diversity is a key to unity.
The chosen theme for this year's Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week is again 'Kia Kaha te Reo Māori' - 'Kia Kaha' is well understood in New Zealand English with its meaning of 'be strong'. We often talk about languages as if they are people - talking about wellbeing, language health, strength and revitalisation. So, when we say 'Kia Kaha te Reo Māori' we're saying - 'Let's make the Māori language strong'.
This year at WSP Opus, we're extending the theme to 'Kia kaha ake!' - or, 'give it a go!' Our aim is to encourage everyone to have a go at speaking Māori and to create a supportive environment for this to happen at our wāhi mahi (workplace). You might feel out of your comfort zone - but that's just part of learning something new.
Join us as we Kia kaha ake - give it a go!
Download our range of posters to hang in your wāhi mahi (workplace).
