Opyl LLtd : announces Clinical Trial predictor tool using AI

Opyl develops clinical trial prediction software using AI

Opyl software predicts success and pitfalls in clinical studies

Reduces risk of clinical trial failure, saving money and time

Uses 'explainable AI', an emerging branch of data science

Will be commercialised as a subscription model with additional bespoke consulting services

Melbourne, Australia, 19 February 2020,Opyl (ASX:OPL) today announced that it has successfully completed the first critical proof-of-concept stage of development of a machine learning/artificial intelligence algorithm based software interface which can predict the likelihood of a clinical trial completing each phase.

The software works to optimise clinical trials across study planning, protocol design, recruitment and site location through to selection of the best CRO (contract research organisation) for particular diseases in key geographic locations based on their historical performance.

The Opyl technology is based on information from over 300,000 published trials and more than 60 trial variables across a wide selection of diseases and conditions.

The application of an emerging branch of data science, 'explainable AI' has been used to develop the algorithm.

Michelle Gallaher, Opyl CEO said, "The Opyl algorithm has the potential to dramatically disrupt the clinical trial feasibility sector, reducing risk and cost to global biopharma and medtech developers. This technology has the potential to create more certainty in the typically risky clinical trial stage, which in turn means success worth millions if not billions to a biopharma or medtech company."

"The program has demonstrated its potential impact on specific variables on trial success such at the choice of CRO (contract research organisation), site (hospital), academic partners and dosing strategy, for example, Gallaher said. "Understanding how trial variables impact on outcome is a powerful competitive advantage for developers in designing the optimal protocol and for investors looking to reduce risk and optimise returns."

The Opyl model has estimated some trials as having up to a 70 percent chance of success, while other trials are as low as less than 1 percent.

