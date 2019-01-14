Oracle Applications Users Group Announces Douglas Manning as 2019 President

The Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG), an independent, global, member-led organization that maximizes customers’ investment in Oracle and partner solutions, announces Douglas Manning as its 2019 president.

An active member of the OAUG since 1998, Manning has authored numerous white papers and shared his expertise by presenting at conference and webinar sessions. He was elected to the OAUG Board of Directors in 2016, serving as the board secretary in 2017 and president elect in 2018. Manning has served on the OAUG’s executive and finance committees and has served as chair of the OAUG’s governance and international committees.

“The need to be constantly learning and evolving in your job and your career is absolutely a must, especially as new challenges and new opportunities arise in the work place every week, every day,” said Manning. “Many of our members are supporting legacy products while actively deploying cloud solutions and other emerging technologies. The OAUG’s efforts to support our community of Oracle customers with educational and networking opportunities are more relevant and more focused than ever.”

Manning currently leads a section of Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) technical and functional professionals at Johns Hopkins University – Applied Physics Laboratory. In his career, he has been a strong, hands-on leader with a diverse background as an analyst, developer, DBA and IT service and project manager. He possesses extensive experience with Oracle EBS products, from releases 9 through 12.

In addition to naming Douglas Manning as the OAUG’s new president, the board of directors also elected the following members of the OAUG’s 2019 executive committee: Kathleen Fauerbach of the City of Las Vegas as president elect, Andrew Farber of Consumer Reports as treasurer, and Beth McLaughlin of Dunkin’ Brands Inc. as secretary.

About the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG®)

Founded in 1990, the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) is an independent education, networking and advocacy forum for Oracle Applications users. The organization serves as a unified voice to Oracle for companies worldwide and represents users of Oracle Applications products, including on-premises (Oracle E-Business Suite and EPM/Hyperion) and cloud applications (ERP Cloud, CX Cloud, EPM/Hyperion Cloud, SCM Cloud), practical hybrid solutions and Data Science and Analytics. The OAUG provides its members a wide range of activities and forums including conferences, online education, regional events, publications and special interest groups. For more information about the OAUG, visit the website at oaug.org.

