Oracle Applications Users Group Announces Douglas Manning as 2019 President

The Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG),
an independent, global, member-led organization that maximizes
customers’ investment in Oracle and partner solutions, announces Douglas
Manning as its 2019 president.
An active member of the OAUG since 1998, Manning has authored numerous
white papers and shared his expertise by presenting at conference and
webinar sessions. He was elected to the OAUG Board of Directors in 2016,
serving as the board secretary in 2017 and president elect in 2018.
Manning has served on the OAUG’s executive and finance committees and
has served as chair of the OAUG’s governance and international
committees.
“The need to be constantly learning and evolving in your job and your
career is absolutely a must, especially as new challenges and new
opportunities arise in the work place every week, every day,” said
Manning. “Many of our members are supporting legacy products while
actively deploying cloud solutions and other emerging technologies. The
OAUG’s efforts to support our community of Oracle customers with
educational and networking opportunities are more relevant and more
focused than ever.”
Manning currently leads a section of Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS)
technical and functional professionals at Johns Hopkins University –
Applied Physics Laboratory. In his career, he has been a strong,
hands-on leader with a diverse background as an analyst, developer, DBA
and IT service and project manager. He possesses extensive experience
with Oracle EBS products, from releases 9 through 12.
In addition to naming Douglas Manning as the OAUG’s new president, the
board of directors also elected the following members of the OAUG’s 2019
executive committee: Kathleen Fauerbach of the City of Las Vegas as
president elect, Andrew Farber of Consumer Reports as treasurer, and
Beth McLaughlin of Dunkin’ Brands Inc. as secretary.
About the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG®)
Founded in 1990, the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) is an
independent education, networking and advocacy forum for Oracle
Applications users. The organization serves as a unified voice to Oracle
for companies worldwide and represents users of Oracle Applications
products, including on-premises (Oracle E-Business Suite and
EPM/Hyperion) and cloud applications (ERP Cloud, CX Cloud, EPM/Hyperion
Cloud, SCM Cloud), practical hybrid solutions and Data Science and
Analytics. The OAUG provides its members a wide range of activities and
forums including conferences, online education, regional events,
publications and special interest groups. For more information about the
OAUG, visit the website at oaug.org.
