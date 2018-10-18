Oracle Applications Users Group Opens Registration for COLLABORATE 19 – OAUG Forum

Conference facilitates exploration of Oracle on-premises, hybrid and cloud solutions

The Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG), an independent, global, member-led organization that maximizes users’ investment in Oracle and partner solutions, opens registration for the COLLABORATE 19: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community – OAUG Forum held April 7-11, 2019, at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas.

The COLLABORATE 19 – OAUG Forum is developed by Oracle users for Oracle users to facilitate learning and networking that highlights real-world scenarios and first-hand user experiences. The conference agenda features education to help attendees maximize on-premises solutions, evaluate a path to the cloud and optimize business in the cloud. Functional and technical education spans seven tracks: E-Business Suite (EBS); On-Prem EPM/Hyperion; EPM Cloud; Data Science & Analytics; CX Cloud; ERP Cloud; SCM Cloud and Personal Growth and Leadership.

Through November 2, the OAUG continues to accept presentation proposals from those who want to speak at the conference. Proposals should focus on personal experiences, success stories, lessons learned and proven practices that can help other users work more effectively and advance their careers. Prospective presenters can find more information and suggestions for submitting a presentation proposal and improving their chances of being selected to speak.

“It’s an exciting time for those in the Oracle users community as technology advancements bring us new opportunities at such a rapid pace,” said Christine Hipp, president of the OAUG. “The COLLABORATE 19 – OAUG Forum is the year’s best venue for intensive learning that helps customers get the most from their Oracle products and prepare for next-generation solutions.”

The OAUG co-hosts COLLABORATE 19 in partnership with the Independent Oracle Users Group (IOUG) and Quest Oracle Community (Quest).

About the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG®)

Founded in 1990, the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) is an independent education, networking and advocacy forum for Oracle Applications users. The organization serves as a unified voice to Oracle for companies worldwide and represents users of Oracle Applications products, including on-premises (Oracle E-Business Suite and EPM/Hyperion) and cloud applications (ERP Cloud, CX Cloud, EPM Cloud, SCM Cloud), practical hybrid solutions, and Data Science and Analytics. The OAUG provides its members a wide range of activities and forums including conferences, online education, regional events, publications and special interest groups. For more information about the OAUG, visit the website at oaug.org.

