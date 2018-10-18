Oracle Applications Users Group Opens Registration for COLLABORATE 19 – OAUG Forum

Conference facilitates exploration of Oracle on-premises, hybrid and
cloud solutions
The Oracle
Applications Users Group (OAUG), an independent, global, member-led
organization that maximizes users’ investment in Oracle and partner
solutions, opens registration for the COLLABORATE
19: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community – OAUG
Forum held April 7-11, 2019, at the Henry B. González Convention
Center in San Antonio, Texas.
The COLLABORATE 19 – OAUG Forum is developed by Oracle users for Oracle
users to facilitate learning and networking that highlights real-world
scenarios and first-hand user experiences. The conference agenda
features education to help attendees maximize on-premises solutions,
evaluate a path to the cloud and optimize business in the cloud.
Functional and technical education spans seven tracks: E-Business Suite
(EBS); On-Prem EPM/Hyperion; EPM Cloud; Data Science & Analytics; CX
Cloud; ERP Cloud; SCM Cloud and Personal Growth and Leadership.
Through November 2, the OAUG continues to accept presentation
proposals from those who want to speak at the conference. Proposals
should focus on personal experiences, success stories, lessons learned
and proven practices that can help other users work more effectively and
advance their careers. Prospective presenters can find more information
and suggestions for submitting a presentation proposal and improving
their chances of being selected to speak.
“It’s an exciting time for those in the Oracle users community as
technology advancements bring us new opportunities at such a rapid
pace,” said Christine Hipp, president of the OAUG. “The COLLABORATE 19 –
OAUG Forum is the year’s best venue for intensive learning that helps
customers get the most from their Oracle products and prepare for
next-generation solutions.”
The OAUG co-hosts COLLABORATE 19 in partnership with the Independent
Oracle Users Group (IOUG) and Quest Oracle Community (Quest).
About the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG®)
Founded in 1990, the Oracle Applications Users Group (OAUG) is an
independent education, networking and advocacy forum for Oracle
Applications users. The organization serves as a unified voice to Oracle
for companies worldwide and represents users of Oracle Applications
products, including on-premises (Oracle E-Business Suite and
EPM/Hyperion) and cloud applications (ERP Cloud, CX Cloud, EPM Cloud,
SCM Cloud), practical hybrid solutions, and Data Science and Analytics.
The OAUG provides its members a wide range of activities and forums
including conferences, online education, regional events, publications
and special interest groups. For more information about the OAUG, visit
the website at oaug.org.
Follow the OAUG
LinkedIn: OAUG
Linkedin
Twitter: OAUG
Twitter
Facebook: OAUG
Facebook
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181018005660/en/