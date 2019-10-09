Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oracle Elevator : Acquires Affinity Elevator

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 03:40pm EDT

Acquisition expands Oracle’s geographic footprint to serve the Florida Panhandle and surrounding markets

Oracle Elevator is pleased to announce its acquisition of Affinity Elevator. With offices in Pensacola and Panama City, Florida, Affinity Elevator provides elevator maintenance, repair and modernization services and will enhance Oracle’s position as the leading independent alternative to the multinational elevator manufacturers. The acquisition represents Oracle’s 30th acquisition since 2004.

“Affinity began with the goal of providing customers with an alternative to the OEM elevator companies. Over the years, we have built a team that is dedicated to customer service and customer satisfaction. My wife Tammy and I have worked hard to create a company that was like a family to us. As the business has expanded, we considered how we could take this to the next level. We had been watching Oracle Elevator grow and saw them as a natural fit to help us continue in our effort to expand on what we have built. I am excited to continue my career with Oracle to help expand the operation into new territories. Our team is excited about the next chapter for Affinity and look forward to working with our new colleagues,” said Henry Johnson.

Oracle will leverage its technical knowledge and highly skilled workforce to expand regional coverage in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana. The integration will be led by Mike West, Oracle Florida Regional Vice President, and Craig Jones, Oracle Vice President of Corporate Development. Acquisitions remain an important factor in Oracle’s aggressive national expansion strategy and has expanded its internal business development team as it accelerates M&A activity to provide a smooth transition for all parties involved.

“We could not be more excited about this acquisition. We had been having conversations with Henry and Tammy for a long time now and they decided the timing was finally right. The addition of Affinity to Oracle helps us expand our footprint and connect the critical markets along the I-10 corridor from Florida to Texas,” said Paul M. Belliveau, President and CEO of Oracle Elevator. “Everyday customers choose Oracle Elevator to meet their critical vertical transportation needs. As the nation’s largest independent elevator company, we stand ready to serve our customers and continue our expansion into new markets. This acquisition is a key step in doing that. Our secondary goal is to be the partner of choice for independent elevator companies when it is time for them to pursue a sale. We are excited about our growth and look forward to leveraging Affinity and their entire team to provide superior customer service to our expanding geographic footprint.”

About Oracle Elevator

Based in Tampa, Florida, Oracle is the largest independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services 42 markets in 15 states serving the owners and managers of airports, universities, hospitals, and premier properties. Since its founding in 2004, the company has completed 30 acquisitions of independent elevator companies. Oracle’s world-class corporate support functions combined with its state-of-the-art technician training and support facility, OTEC in Dallas TX, provide a compelling reason for building owners to partner with Oracle. Oracle is backed by family office investors in partnership with employee shareholders. For additional information, please visit www.oracleelevator.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:05pWESTERN CAPITAL RESOURCES, INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
04:05pROSEN, A TOP RANKED FIRM, Reminds MacroGenics, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – MGNX
GL
04:05pPRA Health Sciences to Report Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
GL
04:05pWestwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call/Webcast
GL
04:05pPFSweb to Present at the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo on October 15th
GL
04:04pSTRATTEC SECURITY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
04:04pSARATOGA INVESTMENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:04pEXCLUSIVE : Delta pilots receiving record overtime while MAX crisis hits rivals - unions
RE
04:03pBEACON ROOFING SUPPLY INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pPOSABIT TO HOST LIVE CORPORATE OVERVIEW WEBINAR ON OCTOBER 15TH AT 2 : 00pm ET (11:00am PT)
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street advances on renewed trade deal optimism
2JOHNSON & JOHNSON : JOHNSON & JOHNSON : Jury Hits J&J With $8 Billion Verdict
3Trump's fast-tracking of oil pipelines hits legal roadblocks
4SOLO OIL PLC : SOLO OIL : Suspension - Solo Oil Plc
5BAYER AG : BAYER : to Advance Ionis Pharma's Clotting Medicine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group