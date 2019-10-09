Oracle Elevator : Acquires Affinity Elevator

Acquisition expands Oracle’s geographic footprint to serve the Florida Panhandle and surrounding markets

Oracle Elevator is pleased to announce its acquisition of Affinity Elevator. With offices in Pensacola and Panama City, Florida, Affinity Elevator provides elevator maintenance, repair and modernization services and will enhance Oracle’s position as the leading independent alternative to the multinational elevator manufacturers. The acquisition represents Oracle’s 30th acquisition since 2004.

“Affinity began with the goal of providing customers with an alternative to the OEM elevator companies. Over the years, we have built a team that is dedicated to customer service and customer satisfaction. My wife Tammy and I have worked hard to create a company that was like a family to us. As the business has expanded, we considered how we could take this to the next level. We had been watching Oracle Elevator grow and saw them as a natural fit to help us continue in our effort to expand on what we have built. I am excited to continue my career with Oracle to help expand the operation into new territories. Our team is excited about the next chapter for Affinity and look forward to working with our new colleagues,” said Henry Johnson.

Oracle will leverage its technical knowledge and highly skilled workforce to expand regional coverage in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Louisiana. The integration will be led by Mike West, Oracle Florida Regional Vice President, and Craig Jones, Oracle Vice President of Corporate Development. Acquisitions remain an important factor in Oracle’s aggressive national expansion strategy and has expanded its internal business development team as it accelerates M&A activity to provide a smooth transition for all parties involved.

“We could not be more excited about this acquisition. We had been having conversations with Henry and Tammy for a long time now and they decided the timing was finally right. The addition of Affinity to Oracle helps us expand our footprint and connect the critical markets along the I-10 corridor from Florida to Texas,” said Paul M. Belliveau, President and CEO of Oracle Elevator. “Everyday customers choose Oracle Elevator to meet their critical vertical transportation needs. As the nation’s largest independent elevator company, we stand ready to serve our customers and continue our expansion into new markets. This acquisition is a key step in doing that. Our secondary goal is to be the partner of choice for independent elevator companies when it is time for them to pursue a sale. We are excited about our growth and look forward to leveraging Affinity and their entire team to provide superior customer service to our expanding geographic footprint.”

About Oracle Elevator

Based in Tampa, Florida, Oracle is the largest independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services 42 markets in 15 states serving the owners and managers of airports, universities, hospitals, and premier properties. Since its founding in 2004, the company has completed 30 acquisitions of independent elevator companies. Oracle’s world-class corporate support functions combined with its state-of-the-art technician training and support facility, OTEC in Dallas TX, provide a compelling reason for building owners to partner with Oracle. Oracle is backed by family office investors in partnership with employee shareholders. For additional information, please visit www.oracleelevator.com.

