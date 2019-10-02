Log in
Oracle Elevator : Expands to Denver

10/02/2019

Oracle Elevator enters new markets in the Western United States

Oracle Elevator has announced the opening of its newest location in Denver, Colorado. The addition of this office gives the company a footprint in one of the most dynamic cities in the Western United States. This geographic expansion of Oracle represents its commitment to enter new markets and expand westward.

“We have a number of customers asking us to expand to the Denver area. This is a market that is expanding rapidly, and we are proud to be a part of its growth and development,” Paul M. Belliveau, President and CEO of Oracle Elevator said of the new office. Belliveau continued, “As the nation’s largest independent elevator company, we have resources and capabilities that are unrivaled by other elevator service providers.”

Oracle will leverage its technical knowledge and highly skilled workforce to continue this expansion into additional western areas including Utah, Arizona and Southern California. Chris Vanairsdale, Regional Vice President for Oracle’s Southwest Region, will lead this expansion.

Vanairsdale said of the expansion, “As an organization we are committed to being an alternative to the multi-national elevator companies and we find that customers are excited by our tailored approach to serving their equipment to provide maximum uptime with the flexibility and creativity that we were designed to deliver.”

About Oracle Elevator

Based in Tampa, Florida, Oracle is the largest independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization, services 42 markets in 15 states serving the owners and managers of airports, universities, hospitals, and premier properties. Since its founding in 2004, the company has completed 29 acquisitions of independent elevator companies. Oracle’s world-class corporate support functions combined with its state-of-the-art technician training and support facility, OTEC in Dallas TX, provide a compelling reason for building owners to partner with Oracle. Oracle is backed by family office investors in partnership with employee shareholders. For additional information, please visit www.oracleelevator.com.


© Business Wire 2019
