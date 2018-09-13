Log in
Oracle Grants Stock Options

09/13/2018 | 01:04am CEST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, September 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Oracle Energy Corp. ("Oracle" or the "Company") (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) announces that, in accordance with its stock option plan and subject to regulatory approval, it has granted 5,360,000 incentive stock options, exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 5 years to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company.  

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. 
Darrell McKenna; Chairman and CEO

About Oracle Energy Corp. 
Oracle Energy Corp. (TSX.V: OEC) (Frankfurt: O2E) is a junior oil and gas development company focused on acquiring development assets in North America and with current focus on the Texas Eagle Ford.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:    

Darrell L McKenna
Chairman & CEO
Mobile: 1-832-212-1930
Email: dmckenna@oracleenergy.com

Nasim Tyab
Founder & Capital Markets Strategist
Mobile: 778-373-6911
nasim@oraclenergy.com

SOURCE Oracle Energy Corp.


© PRNewswire 2018
