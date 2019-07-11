Oracle ITA National Fall Championships Come to Newport Beach

Tempe, Ariz., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) and Oracle announced today that Newport Beach Tennis Club and The Tennis Club at Newport Beach Country Club will serve as host sites for the 2019 Oracle ITA National Fall Championships November 6 – 10. The men’s and women’s finals will be held at Newport Beach Tennis Club.



The event returns to Southern California for the second time in the last three years. Arizona’s Surprise Tennis & Racquet Complex held the tournament in 2018. The JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort and Indian Wells Tennis Garden co-hosted in 2017.



“Oracle’s commitment to college tennis continues to help move our sport to the forefront of intercollegiate athletics,” ITA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Timothy Russell said. “The ITA is proud that our championships are some of the best in college sports. We are very excited to come to Newport Beach, which promises to ensure a fantastic student-athlete experience.”



The Newport Beach Tennis Club features 19 lighted tennis courts and a sunken center court with stadium seating. It has hosted numerous professional events throughout its history, including the Davis Cup and Oracle Challenger Series. The Tennis Club at Newport Beach offers 24 outdoor courts.



“Oracle remains committed to collegiate tennis and ensuring young players get the opportunity to improve their games and compete in great venues,” Oracle CEO Mark Hurd said. “We’re looking forward to seeing American collegians and juniors play some terrific tennis at this year’s Oracle ITA National Championships.”



The Oracle ITA National Fall Championships features 128 of the nation’s top collegiate singles players (64 men and 64 women) and 64 doubles teams (32 men’s teams and 32 women’s teams). It is the only event on the collegiate tennis calendar that highlights competitors from all five divisions (NCAA Divisions I, II, III, NAIA, and Junior College) playing in the same tournament. Now in its third year, the event replaced the ITA National Indoor Intercollegiate Championships.



The Oracle ITA National Fall Championships joins the Oracle ITA Masters as one of two major collegiate tournaments held in the Southern California area and co-sponsored by Oracle and the ITA. The Oracle Masters returns to Pepperdine University and the Malibu Racquet Club for the fifth consecutive year and is scheduled for Sept. 26-29.



About the Intercollegiate Tennis Association

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) is committed to serving college tennis and returning the leaders of tomorrow. As the governing body of college tennis, the ITA oversees men’s and women’s varsity tennis at NCAA Divisions I, II and III, NAIA and Junior/Community College divisions. The ITA administers a comprehensive awards and rankings program for men’s and women’s varsity players, coaches and teams in all divisions, providing recognition for their accomplishments on and off the court. For more information on the ITA, visit the ITA website at www.itatennis.com, like the ITA on Facebook or follow @ITA_Tennis on Twitter and Instagram.



About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.



Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

