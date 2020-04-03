Oracle Water System of MAK Leads Prevention of COVID-19 in Korea

The ozone water produced by Oracle Water System was proved to be effective in preventing epidemics as it was used in Korea which is recognized as an exemplary country in addressing Coronavirus Disease-19 (COVID-19) drawing attention from the world.

The ozone water ‘Oracle Water’ produced by Oracle Water System was proved to be effective in preventing epidemics as it was used in Korea which is recognized as an exemplary country in addressing COVID-19 drawing attention from the world. ‘Oracle Water’ was begun to be used as sterilizing water in Daegu, Korea and demonstrated the remarkable effect of preventing COVID-19. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city decreased from 390 on March 7 when the sterilizing water was begun to be used to 297 cases on March 8, 190 cases on March 9 and to 32 cases on March 17, showing a reduction by 91.7%. Using plasma, Oracle Water System produces ‘Oracle Water’ by dissolving ozone in the nano-micro bubble in water with a dissolution rate of 70%, the highest rate in the world. ‘Oracle Water’ provides outstanding sterilizing effects while being eco-friendly as ozone is decomposed into oxygen molecules in water unlike chemical disinfectants, and it can be applied to wide areas. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In coping with the emergence of variants of harmful viruses, MAK developed Oracle Water System based on 11 related patents. Using plasma, Oracle Water System produces ‘Oracle Water’ by dissolving ozone in the nano-micro bubble in water with a dissolution rate of 70%, the highest rate in the world. ‘Oracle Water’ provides outstanding sterilizing effects while being eco-friendly as ozone is decomposed into oxygen molecules in water unlike chemical disinfectants, and it can be applied to wide areas.

"The most important step to stop spreading Coronavirus is the prevention of epidemics," said Byung Joon Chun, President of MAK. “As it provides 6~7 times* stronger sterilizing power compared to other disinfectants, Oracle Water can rapidly prevent epidemics. And sterilization effect of Oracle Water was already recognized by removing anthrax bacteria and H1N1 viruses.”

‘Oracle Water’ was begun to be used as sterilizing water in Daegu, Korea and demonstrated the remarkable effect of preventing COVID-19. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city decreased from 390 on March 7 when the sterilizing water was begun to be used to 297 cases on March 8, 190 cases on March 9 and to 32 cases on March 17, showing a reduction by 91.7%.

Having concluded a contract with GW in China, a disinfection service company designated by Hangzhou city government, to supply 18 units of Oracle Water System, MAK is scheduled to ship the systems in April.

“We are frequently receiving inquiries from countries impacted by COVID-19. Together with employees, we are concentrating efforts on manufacturing Oracle Water Systems, day and night, to help countries getting over COVID-19 across the world,” added Byung Joon Chun.

MAK is a leading company that specializes in applying plasma technology. After having strived to develop plasma technologies since its establishment in 2004, the company leveraged these technologies for expanding businesses into diverse areas including ashing of semiconductor, bonding of LCD panels for displays and TVs, air cleaning at medical facilities, treatment and regeneration of skin, anti-aging and tooth whitening. It also boasts cutting-edge technological capabilities of fully providing plasma technologies to one of major mobile phone manufacturers for processing curved glasses used in flexible displays of such phones.

In particular, MAK first developed in the world the technology of generating plasma in CDA Chamber and supplies it to BOE in China. Having successfully developed USC technology for the third time in the world, the company is supplying it to BOE, Tianma, Jintuo, and Etmade in China and HIRATA in Japan. Possessing proprietary patent rights for vacuum plasma equipment for MLCC, the company is exclusively supplying the equipment to Samsung Electro-Mechanics, and it is working closely with multiple companies in Korea, including Samsung Electronics and LG Display. MAK owns a variety of product lines, including vacuum Descum equipment for wafer and plasma for processing curved touch screen panel (TSP) used for vehicles. The company is funneling research resources into nano textile equipment targeting the nano textile market and environment protection equipment to explore the wastewater treatment market.

